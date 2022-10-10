This article is sponsored by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald

Every year, there are more cryptocurrencies available on the market. However, a lot of them are useless, so investors adopt the pump-and-dump strategy to benefit. The coins lose value since they are purchased early and sold later. Meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin underwent a similar procedure, mainly because they lacked practical applications to attract new investors.

But following the launch of Tamadoge, those strategies could be changed forever. Tamadoge is the first meme coin with real token utilization, and it is already changing how the market is defined.

About DOGE and Shiba

Numerous news outlets said that DOGE and Shiba were obsolete and predicted their total extinction might be by the end of 2023.

Despite the fact that this has not yet occurred, DOGE and Shiba are in for a severe price decline. For instance, SHIBA has lost approximately 60% of its value since reaching an all-time high of $0.000086, and the price of a Dogecoin token is currently USD 0.06. This is significantly lower than the all-time high, which was USD 0.7 in 2021, by more than 90%.

TAMA is the coin to carry on the meme coin trend even though DOGE started the trend. Tamadoge is easier to play than SHIB and DOGE, and it has a simpler premise.

What is Tamadoge?

Tamadoge is currently one of the market's major blockchain gaming initiatives. Tamadoge, however, has distinguished itself as one of the top meme coin initiatives by offering the usefulness that the market is lacking, in addition to being a simple P2E network.

Players can engage in combat with other players utilizing Tamadoge pets in the metaverse environment known as Tamaverse. When players mint and care for their Tamadoge pets, they will also receive incentives. The Tamaverse ecosystem aims to be one of the biggest blockchain gaming ecosystems and build on the successes of earlier game ventures like Axie Infinity and The Sandbox.

During the exclusive presale of this coin, 50% of the entire token supply of 2 billion tokens was available for users to invest in, while the developers of the project kept 20% of all the coins for future listing on decentralized and centralized exchanges. The 30% of the token still left will be released over the next 10 years through minting operations.

The project was launched by the Tamadoge team with strong tokenomics. The total supply of TAMA tokens is 2 billion. This might increase the token's demand even further and could lead to large profits in the future.

Reason For Tamadoge’s Popularity

The Tamadoge project does not only target crypto enthusiasts, but also casual gaming and non-crypto players. There is no risk of rug pulling because TAMA is the sole coin with utility and has been audited by SolidProof.io and KYC-verified by CoinSniper.

The ecosystem is getting new components, like P2E arcade games, metaverse collaborations, and augmented reality apps. Tamadoge also engages the community, and one recent example of that is the Instagram filter, which offers users of the Tamadoge Pool the chance to win $500 worth of TAMA.

The way TAMA approaches games and the metaverse is distinctive. Tamadoge resurrects DOGE pets in the metaverse by utilizing their popularity.

Players can earn rewards by carrying out straightforward chores like taking care of the pets, which makes Tamadoge's rewards system particularly enjoyable.

The presale of the token was extremely successful and led to the project raising well over 10 million dollars in the first month.

The listing of the Token on OKX added to the popularity of the coin, as OKX is one of the leading crypto exchange platforms in the world. The coin is now available on the platform, and users can also claim their tokens there. Due to regulator restrictions, some people might not be able to register on OKX. However, the decentralized exchange (OKX DEX) was created to allow those sets of people to participate. Click here to go to the OKX DEX platform.

Tamadoge Price action

Tamadoge has been in constant pump ever since its launch hit the CEX Okx. Tamadoge early investors, have seen over 750% gains on their initial investment, which means that Tama could potentially be one of the top gainers for meme coins during this tough bear market year.

Why Join Tamadoge?

Tamadoge is one of the top metaverse games and the best alternative to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. And here are some reasons why:

Potential to be Massive

Early investors in DOGE and SHIB have been amply rewarded with enormous gains over the last two years. However, according to many observers, neither these two use cases, nor the potential of the cryptos, is directly related to the popularity of these meme currencies.

The best metaverse crypto games in 2022, however, could be offered by Tamadoge, a play-to-earn (P2E) system that allows users to earn in-game prizes, gain access to NFT collections, and engage in multiplayer gaming against other users.

This platform's native cryptocurrency is TAMA, and users who had invested in the presale have made a ton of profit during the record-breaking event.

Declining Token

The token supply is one of the main distinctions between TAMA and meme coins. Since its debut, Dogecoin has raised the number of tokens in circulation to 132 billion from 100 billion, and the maximum supply of Shiba Inu tokens is 1 quadrillion, rendering the two assets highly inflationary.

TAMA, on the other hand, has a finite quantity of 2 billion tokens and seeks to be a deflationary asset. Furthermore, 5 percent of all TAMA invested in the ecosystem will be burned by the Tamadoge network. This will guarantee a greater demand than supply for the token, which may result in a rise in the price of TAMA.

Integrating NFT & Metaverse Functionality

Users are seeking the top play-to-earn cryptocurrency games in 2022 to take part in and invest in. Developers are utilizing a variety of smart contract features and DeFi (decentralized finance) methods on their virtual ecosystems in response to the expansion of web 3.0 functionalities.

The Tamadoge pets, which are digital characters created as NFTs with smart contract capabilities, are one of this platform's key features. In the Tamaverse, Tamadoge's primary platform, users may build, purchase, and breed NFT avatars that resemble dogs. These NFTs are obtained from the Tama Store and utilized in competitions with other members of the Tamadoge community.

Since TAMA tokens are used to acquire NFTs, the P2E platform's acceptance could result in greater token adoption and encourage people to purchase TAMA.

Absence of Transaction Tax

Users may be required to pay a transaction fee when transmitting, purchasing, or selling their assets when they purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Users will receive less cryptocurrency as a result, which might not be the best option for cost-conscious investors.

When consumers sell or acquire Tamadoge, the company promises not to charge them a transaction fee. The creators of Tamadoge contend that value should instead come from the ecosystem itself. As a result, users who invest in this project will be able to keep a higher portion of their earnings.

Strategy For The Future

Tamadoge has a number of imminent ecosystem improvements and deployments planned. The project roadmap states that TAMA will list on both centralized and decentralized exchanges. The cryptocurrency will, for instance, be listed on LBank, a well-known controlled exchange.

The P2E components of the web browser game will also be retained in Tamadoge's augmented reality (AR) app, which is anticipated to be released in Q4 2023. Lastly, a Tamadoge P2E arcade is also anticipated to offer various P2E games by Q3, 2023.

The project's developers also intend to introduce a Tamadoge Onramper, which will enable customers to purchase TAMA tokens using fiat money. These initiatives are aimed toward the P2E metaverse community, which may help the TAMA coin succeed.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

This article is sponsored by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald