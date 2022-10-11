LIKE many people in these days of rising gas prices, I have started paying more attention to my energy bills, a process made easier by the fact that mine come in paper form, from a single supplier. Last month I was taken aback to find that, whereas I had used on average 5kWh of gas per day at cost for the month of £19.47, I had used on average 4kWh of electricity per day at a cost of £51.27 – that is, less for a lot more. Why am I worrying about gas when electricity, despite all the cheap energy produced by wind farms, solar, hydro and nuclear, costs so much more?

One part of the answer is that we are all charged as though all electricity were produced by gas. The different fuels are added into the production mix for electricity, with gas added last. However, the system dictates that the cost of all the electricity to the consumer is determined by the cost of the last fuel added, usually gas. So in terms of cash cost, it matters diddly squat that we have cheap, green energies: we are all paying as though all electricity were produced by gas. Moreover, all those cheap energy suppliers are similarly being paid for the electricity they produce at gas prices. They are making a very nice windfall profit at our expense, thank you very much. To say this is a scandal doesn’t even come close/

The next interesting part of my energy bills is the standing charges – an amount you pay even if you use no fuel. With my supplier, it is 25.923p per day for gas, giving a total for the month of £8.30. However, for electricity the standing charge is 47.282p per day (almost twice as much), giving a monthly total of £15.13. The standing charge covers the cost of maintaining the infrastructure but, with electricity, there are two extra elements: one is a charge to cover the costs of all those failed energy companies which should never have been allowed to set up in the first place, and the second is the so-called green levy.

Now I struggle to understand why customers of entirely different businesses should pay the costs of energy companies that went bust – that doesn’t happen in the high street with shops. As for the green levy, this is not forward-looking but rather picks up the cost of the promises government made to pay an inflation-proofed fee to those who became green energy providers early on. This fee is to be paid for every unit produced over 25 years and, whilst the Government cut the generosity of its original offer soon after 2010, we are still only part of the way through the original 25-year contracts.

Gas prices are becoming horrendous and many folk are learning how to minimise their heat use, but there are ways to cut energy bills a little by adjusting the charging system, and it is shocking that this is not being done.

Judith Gillespie, Edinburgh

Bring in audit of fracture services

OSTEOPOROSIS is one of the most urgent threats to people living well in later life. Half of women over 50 will break bones due to the condition, and a fifth of men. That’s every other mother in Scotland; every other grandmother. Sadly, as many people die of fracture-related causes as from lung cancer and diabetes.

Fractures can be prevented by an early diagnosis and an osteoporosis treatment plan. But, in Scotland as in the rest of the UK, there’s a postcode lottery for quality NHS fracture services, with thousands falling through the cracks because they live the wrong side of a catchment line. However, unlike the rest of the UK, people in Scotland don’t have the transparency of a public audit on how their NHS fracture services are performing. This is masking serious quality problems in Scottish fracture services.

The result: 180,000 Scots are living with undiagnosed spinal fractures – a red flag for a future hip fracture. More than 70% of these tell-tale fractures never come to medical attention.

This is a bitter irony since the world standard for fracture prevention – the Fracture Liaison Service (FLS) – was created in Glasgow. To empower Scottish patients with a public audit like the one in England would cost the Scottish Government just £150,000 per year – barely 0.13% of the annual spend on hip fractures.

Last month, 24 MSPs called on the First Minister to improve the osteoporosis postcode lottery in Scotland by making this small sum available for the audit that Scottish public health chiefs say is so desperately needed. If we fail, another generation will be left to cope with the avoidable pain and disability of fractures.

Craig Jones, CEO, Royal Osteoporosis Society, Bath

Put museum in Clydebank

I NOTE the discussion about the possibility of a National Shipbuilding Museum being located in Glasgow ("Call for museum to celebrate the glory days of Clyde’s shipyards", The Herald, October 7, and Letters, October 10). A few months ago I visited the Titanic Experience in Belfast. In addition to telling the Titanic story, bringing it to life using the latest technology, the attraction is also a celebration of Belfast shipbuilding.

As I left I thought "why don’t we have something like this in Glasgow or Clydebank?"

There are vast areas of unused riverside land near the Titan Crane in Clydebank, surely the perfect place for a museum celebrating Clyde-built.

Clearly such a project would cost a large amount of money but from my experience in Belfast, it would bring in large numbers of visitors from around the world, paying for itself and bringing money and jobs to the local area.

Stuart Neville, Clydebank

Porridge that was top drawer

CONGRATULATIONS to the winner of the Golden Spurtle World Porridge Championships ("Quest for Grain of Truth", The Herald, October 10 ).

I guess my regular efforts via microwave would not go down well with the purists but might be more acceptable than the porridge poured into a drawer for a week as family lore attributed to a great-grandfather.

Sadly, I note no mention among the entries of a serving with full fat milk and a splash of Tullibardine whisky as enjoyed at a well-known Perthshire hotel some years ago, regrettably absent from the menu on my last visit.

With respect I suggest an alternative “Parritch and auld claes” competition, where I might be in with a chance.

R Russell Smith, Largs

Blame it on the spiders

R RUSSELL Smith's mention today (Letters, October 10) of social psychology prompted self-examination. I now understand why I was no longer my normal placid (though others might dispute that) optimistic self, while watching Queen's Park lose five goals to Ayr United on Saturday.

A personal experience of the way in which the behaviour of others affects one's own behaviour and feelings.

David Miller, Milngavie

Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submissions.