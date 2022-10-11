Shawlands in Glasgow's Southside has been named one of the coolest neighbourhoods on the planet, earning a congratulations from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The honour has been bestowed upon the area by Time Out magazine, which drew up a list of 51 trendy locations across the planet.

The Glasgow neighbourhood was one of just 19 European places to make the cut, alongside areas of Lisbon, Havana and Naples.

Time Out wrote: "With its great parks, art, coffee and dining, Shawlands keeps Glasgow braw.

"The neighbouring areas of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill have all played their part in the Southside’s rise to eclipse the West End as the city’s best area to socialise and live in recent years – but Shawlands is the bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded to the news, tweeting: "Well done, Shawlands! Glasgow Southside rocks!"

Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico was named the coolest neighbourhood, with Shawlands coming in at number 11.

Kelham Island in Sheffield and Manchester's Northern Quarter were among the other UK areas namechecked on the list.