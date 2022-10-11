When a marriage breaks down, what are the options?

There is no doubt that separation and divorce are unpleasant events (to say the least) for any family and they can signal the start of a difficult and stressful time for all involved.

While some separations are very amicable and straightforward, disputes arise in family situations from time to time and naturally when a couple decides to separate. Normally, couples need to resolve financial issues and arrangements for children. If a dispute does arise, it’s worth knowing the options open to you.

Do I need legal advice?

Often, couples can resolve disputes themselves by direct discussion or negotiations through a third party such as a family member. But if the dispute involves a significant amount of money or assets, it is probably a good idea for both parties to take legal advice even if they can reach an agreement without the involvement of solicitors.

What is mediation?

Sometimes direct discussion isn’t possible or an agreement can’t be reached this way. In these circumstances, mediation is a popular option for many families. Mediation means that parties discuss the dispute with the help of a trained mediator. A mediator is a neutral party who won’t take sides or give legal advice. Their role is to guide the parties toward a constructive solution.

Collaborative Process

If mediation is not wanted or doesn’t result in a solution, then a more formal method of dispute resolution will be needed. If both parties have engaged solicitors who are trained in collaborative practice, then a collaborative process can be undertaken.

A collaborative process involves four people (the two parties and their solicitors) working together to try to find a solution to the dispute. Typically, the four parties would have a series of meetings, this can be an effective way for couples to reach an agreement, without going to court.

Arbitration

However, if no agreement is reached, another option to be considered is arbitration. Arbitration is similar to court proceedings. However, it is different in that the parties themselves choose the arbitrator who will decide on their case.

The advantage of this process is that a decision will be given. Before embarking on arbitration, the parties will agree that the decision will be binding.

When might you have to go to Court?

Although usually a last resort, an alternative to the arbitration route is court proceedings. The main advantage of this process is that a decision will be made that will be enforceable.

However, any hearings that are fixed have to fit in with the court timetable and there can be a significant delay in securing dates for a hearing. Court proceedings are also expensive.

