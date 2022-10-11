This article is sponsored by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of the Herald

Since the market's peak in November 2021, the crypto market has been experiencing a consistent bearish trend, emphasising the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. As a result, it makes it even more crucial for crypto enthusiasts to stay updated on the profit potential of cryptos at present. As the crypto market is growing at a rapid pace with new crypto coins every day, identifying the ones with the potential to be the "next bitcoin" is quite a tricky task.

It’s no news that the crypto market isn’t recommended for the risk-averse. So, how do you make a profitable investment in such an unstable market? Whether you are a novice investor or an experienced one, choosing the best profit potential crypto can change the game for you.

We have curated a list of the best cryptos that have high profit potential on the market at present. Regardless of your experience in the market, investing in the following cryptocurrencies could be a wise move to make your crypto profile more profitable.

Here's our pick of the most lucrative cryptocurrencies to invest in right now:

Let’s dive in deeper to find out what these coins have to offer.

TamaDoge (TAMA)

TamaDoge is one of the most well-known projects in the crypto space that has been making news for all the right reasons. This play-to-earn investment has been gaining traction since the time of its launch and has managed to bag $19 million in total, thanks to the buzz that it has created in the latest public offering.

What sets it apart from other altcoins is TAMA’s ability to merge the metaverse with its existing functions, known as the Tamaverse. The ecosystem of Tamaverse is where users can breed and take care of virtual pets, making Tamadoge a worthy competitor to Axie Infinity.

The play-to-earn platform also enables users to get rewards and offers beyond simply the cryptocurrency uses. This makes Tamadoge appealing for everyone, not just for crypto enthusiasts. Upon winning the game, users are rewarded with the native coin TAMA, which they can convert to fiat currency or use to further continue the game. TAMA has also been listed on OKX recently, which happens to be one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges at present, and could be listed on PancakeSwap and LBANK.

IMPT (IMPT)

Another crypto project that has been the centre of attention among crypto enthusiasts currently is IMPT, which is rumoured to reshape the existing carbon landscape with the help of NFT technology. Since the announcement of the crypto presale, investors have been taking quite an interest in the project, so much so that it has raised more than $150000 in only 24 hours and is set to hit new milestones already.

IMPT enables users to limit their carbon footprint by acquiring carbon credits. Each of these credits is equivalent to balancing 1 tonne of carbon, which makes it ideal for the existing issues that have been plaguing the industry. Since IMPT has introduced tokenizing carbon credits, it drastically increases the transparency and removes any problems related to double-spending tokens.

Besides raising more than $150000 in 24 hours, IMPT is about to accumulate over $250000 in investments, making it even more popular among investors today. While making predictions of how a project will perform at such an early stage, IMPT shows all the signs of a blue-chip cryptocurrency that makes it a promising investment in the coming years.

Cardano (ADA)

Named after the 19th-century mathematician, Ada Lovelace, ADA is the native token of Cardano, another highly potential crypto that is preferred by investors currently. The Cardano platform is known to handle every kind of transaction with the aim of becoming the "internet of blockchains" by establishing an ecosystem that enables a seamless connection between different blockchains. Based on the staking mechanism, Cardano possesses a network that allows participants to deposit certain amounts of crypto as well as participate in blockchain operations.

The native token of Cardano, ADA, can be used like any other cryptocurrency where you may hold it as an investment, exchange, or purchase it. Compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum, Cardano is much faster and offers an innovative and eco-friendly system. The uses of Cardano (ADA) go beyond just the purpose of cryptocurrencies and are aimed at solving certain applications in retail, education, finance, government, and other sectors, making it one of the highest potential cryptos in today’s time.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

In the volatile crypto market, PancakeSwap has been one of the few investments that has been showing stable and consistent growth. Known as the "copy of Uniswap," PancakeSwap runs on the Binance Smart Chain, where it offers comparatively lower transaction costs along with faster transaction speeds. In the words of DeFi, PancakeSwap is one of the best crypto investments, with over 2.8 million users at present, making its future potential even more evident each day.

The automated market maker facilitates token swaps along with other features like liquidity provision, staking, NFT marketplace as well as perpetual trading, and much more. Users get the opportunity to access a range of financial products through a single interface with PancakeSwap. It is also titled as the largest DEX on the BSC chain, where the native token CAKE also acts as the utility token of the exchange.

Although with the current market cap of $410 million, the future price prediction of CAKE mainly depends on the increasing adaption of the BSC chain as well as the DeFi ecosystem that it has built on top of it.

Solana (SOL)

The next on the list of the best profit potential cryptos is Solana (SOL), which runs on its own blockchain, similar to ETH and BTC. Quite like Ethereum, Solana is also built from the ground up for decentralised finance, which is the rapidly growing area of finance today. Launched in 2020, Solana has been a matter of interest to investors and enthusiasts alike in the crypto space.

According to experts, Solana has proved to be a faster and more effective alternative to the current crypto powerhouse Ethereum, since SOL, the native token of Solana, is now one of the top 10 valuable cryptocurrencies.

Solana aims to offer a range of services that enable users to make transactions without the requirement for a trusted intermediary like a broker or a bank. This makes Solana a worthy competitor to projects like Ethereum or Cardano, as well as the conventional players in the financial space.

What makes Solana unique from the rest of its competitors is the blend of proof of history and proof of stake that makes Solana offer faster transaction speeds at a fraction of the cost.

Conclusion

Although five of the cryptos mentioned in our list show tremendous potential in terms of profit in the coming years, according to our analysis, TamaDoge and IMPT hold the best positions to invest in right now. Both of these projects are consistently growing and increasing in popularity as well, making them a good choice among investors today.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

