THEATRE

The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, Wednesday to Saturday

It’s a great week for Martin McDonagh fans. Friday sees the release of the Bafta-winning Irish writer-director’s latest film The Banshees of Inisherin, while Rapture Theatre’s revival of his 1996 drama The Beauty Queen of Leenane concludes its touring run at the Traverse in Edinburgh. You can probably catch both of them on the same day next Friday or Saturday if you fancy a McDonagh double bill.

MUSIC

Nerina Pallot, Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, Wednesday

One of the UK’s most criminally underrated singer-songwriters is always worth catching when she comes to town. Pallot, who flirted with pop fame in the early 2000s, has since established herself as a purveyor of grown-up pop full of heart and gilded by her glorious voice. Her cover of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart was one of the pleasures of the 2020 BBC drama Normal People, but she’s at her best performing live.

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL

The Robinson Panoramic Quartet, The Flying Duck, Glasgow, Wednesday and Summerhall, Edinburgh, Thursday

This Dublin-based quartet – Anita Vedres on violin, Robin Panter on viola, Kate Ellis on cello and Malachy Robinson on bass – come to Glasgow and Edinburgh to premiere a new work by David Fennessy. They will also perform Matthew Whiteside’s Quartet for Violin, Viola, Cello and Double Bass and Raymond Deane’s Quadripartita.

OPERA

Opera Highlights, The Fullarton, Castle Douglas, tonight. Dunlop Village Hall, Ayrshire, Tuesday. Gartmore Village Hall, Stirling, Thursday

Scottish Opera continues its road trip around Scotland with a programme of much loved arias and lesser-known gems. Accompanied by piano, Scottish Opera emerging artists soprano Zoe Drummond, right, and tenor Osian Wyn Bowen, together with mezzo-soprano Shakira Tsindos and baritone Christopher Nairne, prove that opera doesn’t need ornate costumes and elaborate sets to have an emotional impact.

CINEMA

Velvet Goldmine, Glasgow Film Theatre, tomorrow and Wednesday

The GFT concludes its Sandy Powell season with Todd Haynes’s provocative and excessive celebration of glam rock, screening in 35mm. Based loosely on the life of David Bowie, the film stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, above, Christian Bale and Ewan McGregor (playing Iggy Pop to all intents and purposes). But the real star of the show is Powell’s extravagant costume design.