Homemade pickled onions – amazing with cheese, cured meats or even on their own! These are best with baby onions but alternatively you could use a normal sliced white onion.

Ingredients

(Makes 1 medium sized jar)

450g pickling onions (or small onions) peeled

25g salt

400ml malt vinegar

152ml balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp honey

½ cinnamon stick/bark

1 tbsp pickling spices (peppercorns/ coriander seeds/ chilli flakes)

Method

Place the peeled onions into a bowl, mix in with the salt and cover with water. Leave the onions for around 24 hours.

In a saucepan, place the cinnamon stick, spices and the malt vinegar and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat, cover and set aside for 12 hours.

After 12 hours whisk in the balsamic vinegar and honey.

Drain the onions from their salt water bath and put them into sterilised jars. Pour over the vinegar mix to cover the onions and seal the lid. Store the onions for around 2-3 weeks for best results.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend