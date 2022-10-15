RIOJA is one of the most famous of all the wine regions but how much do you know about these fabulous wines?
Produced in Spain and almost entirely from either Tempranillo or Grenache or a blend of the two, the key to the different styles is the amount of time they rest in cask and bottle.
Crianza wines are aged for a minimum of two years, reserva for three and gran reserva, five with about half of that in each case being in oak casks.
The result is a style of wines with the same basic characteristic flavours but increasing in depth and complexity as you go up the quality range, starting from young, fresh and fruity and finishing in some of the most complex multi-layered wines you can ever experience.
There is also white Rioja of course, but a word of caution here as there are more badgers’ backsides than princesses in the white style.
They tend to be over-oxidised for me although one or two of them can acquire a complex, creamy, nutty palate that goes well with pork dishes and oily fish.
Anyway, here are a few vanilla-dominated crackers for the weekend.
El Duque de Mírala Rioja Gran Reserva
Fresh and young on the nose for a gran reserva with deep rich autumn fruit, spice and vanilla on the palate. The finish is long and soft and this wine pairs superbly with lamb or stew dishes.
Marks & Spencer £14
Glorioso Crianza
Oh wow, this is good. Lively intense summer fruits with a toasty vanilla finish to the palate. The finish seems to go on forever.
What a cracker!
The Wine Society £9.50
