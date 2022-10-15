ADAM FROST, PRESENTER AND GARDEN DESIGNER
Why do you go to the woods?
Since I was a child, I have been drawn to woods. Back then it would have been to play, but as I have got older it has become about understanding the seasons, enjoying moments of peace and encounters with wildlife. Woodlands engage the senses.
I have a huge fascination with trees and that has ended up influencing the way I design and create gardens. I build them in layers which, ultimately, is what a woodland is. I am fascinated with what is going on under the ground too, such as the role of mycorrhizal fungi.
Woods are a place of peace, quiet and contemplation, as well as somewhere that I find incredibly inspiring. If I had one wish, I would like to buy myself a wood. I would put it in trust and make sure no one could build on the land.
I would look at what tree species are going to work in our environment moving forward. I might do a little bit of planting and experimenting. I would evolve the wood over the next 30 to 40 years – however long I have left on this planet – and then leave it behind for the next generation.
What are your childhood memories?
Initially I was in Essex, and we used to go to Epping Forest as kids. My nan bought a smallholding in Devon. I remember wooded areas full of wild garlic in the spring.
There was an overgrown quarry that had re-wooded itself. I used to go up there, especially as a teenager. I loved the plants, mosses, and fungi – all of it. There were a couple of little woods around where we lived. I would disappear in there with my mates to build dens and get up to mischief.
How often do you go?
I try to go for a woodland walk at least once a week. I also get to spend a lot of time planting and learning about trees through my work.
What’s your favourite memory?
I did a garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2012 that was themed around the walks of John Clare, the romantic poet.
To come up with some ideas, I took my wife and two youngest children on one of the walks through a beech woodland with bluebells. We had been in the woods for about 10 minutes when suddenly my daughter Amber-Lily pulled on my hand and started pointing.
There was a doe in the distance. We all froze and watched it. I remember Amber-Lily saying, “Wow, that is beautiful, dad.” That moment will stay with me forever. Afterwards I set out to find myself a statue of a doe for the Chelsea garden – I got one made from reclaimed wire.
Who do you take?
My wife or the dogs. We have a cocker spaniel and a Labrador. I enjoy watching the dogs as they pick up scents and run through the woods.
Sum it up in a few words.
Calm. Peace. Stillness. Creaking. I love how it can be completely still and then, with one gust of wind, the whole wood comes alive.
What do you take?
My phone – only for taking photographs and recording videos.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
I would like to travel around some of the Scottish islands. I love a peaty Islay whisky.
An Evening With Adam Frost is at the Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, on Thursday. Visit thequeenshall.net
