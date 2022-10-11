Pop-punk megastars Blink-182 have reunited and will play in Glasgow next year.
Singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge had not been a part of the group for almost 10 years, with Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio replacing him.
Bassist Mark Hoppus also had a battle with cancer in recent years, meeting up with his former bandmates while receiving treatment.
Now it's been confirmed that DeLonge has rejoined the band and Blink-182 will embark on a world tour in 2023.
That will include a stop at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on September 2, with the group also announcing that new single 'Edging' will be released on Friday.
Blink were one of the biggest bands of the pop-punk scene and have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.
Singles 'What's My Age Again?', 'All The Small Things', 'The Rock Show', 'Feeling This' and 'I Miss You' were all top 20 hits on the UK chart.
The new single will be the first music the group have released featuring DeLonge since 2011 album Neighbourhoods.
Tickets for the Glasgow show go on sale on Monday October 17.
Blink-182 European tour dates
Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre
Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2
Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
