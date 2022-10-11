Pop-punk megastars Blink-182 have reunited and will play in Glasgow next year.

Singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge had not been a part of the group for almost 10 years, with Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio replacing him.

Bassist Mark Hoppus also had a battle with cancer in recent years, meeting up with his former bandmates while receiving treatment.

Now it's been confirmed that DeLonge has rejoined the band and Blink-182 will embark on a world tour in 2023.

Read More: Gilman, Green Day and Olivia Rodrigo: pop-punk through the years

That will include a stop at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on September 2, with the group also announcing that new single 'Edging' will be released on Friday.

Blink were one of the biggest bands of the pop-punk scene and have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

Singles 'What's My Age Again?', 'All The Small Things', 'The Rock Show', 'Feeling This' and 'I Miss You' were all top 20 hits on the UK chart.

The new single will be the first music the group have released featuring DeLonge since 2011 album Neighbourhoods.

Tickets for the Glasgow show go on sale on Monday October 17.

Blink-182 European tour dates

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena