One of the late Queen’s ushers said the new King is carrying on with her “great tradition” as Charles thanked the people of Aberdeenshire for helping to honour his late mother.
The King and Queen Consort were welcomed at the Victoria and Albert Halls in Ballater on Tuesday, near the Scottish home of the royal family, where they attended a reception to thank the community for their organisation and support following the death of Elizabeth II.
Michael Adie, who was an usher at the Queen’s wedding when he was just 17, was one of those in attendance and said of Charles: “He’s carrying on a great tradition of his mother. She was wonderful.”
The former Bishop of Guildford added: “She put everybody at their ease and treated them as a normal human being. He is doing the same thing.”
The 92-year-old, who lives in Ballater, had brought the baton he was given and a book featuring the order of service and pictures from the day to show the Royal couple.
Kate Allum, his daughter, said: “Unbelievably, it has a copy of the marriage certificate, and the funniest part is there is also a copy of the notes of what went well and what didn’t go well.
“There are some very funny quotes in here but the best one is, ‘the inevitably irresistible tendency to gossip’.”
At the reception at the village’s Victoria and Albert Halls, the King and Queen Consort arrived to the sounds of pipe major James Cooper and the cheers of the crowd who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the pair.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here