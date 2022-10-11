One of the late Queen’s ushers said the new King is carrying on with her “great tradition” as Charles thanked the people of Aberdeenshire for helping to honour his late mother.

The King and Queen Consort were welcomed at the Victoria and Albert Halls in Ballater on Tuesday, near the Scottish home of the royal family, where they attended a reception to thank the community for their organisation and support following the death of Elizabeth II.

Michael Adie, who was an usher at the Queen’s wedding when he was just 17, was one of those in attendance and said of Charles: “He’s carrying on a great tradition of his mother. She was wonderful.”

The former Bishop of Guildford added: “She put everybody at their ease and treated them as a normal human being. He is doing the same thing.”

King Charles meets locals and enjoys a cup of tea in Ballater (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 92-year-old, who lives in Ballater, had brought the baton he was given and a book featuring the order of service and pictures from the day to show the Royal couple.

Kate Allum, his daughter, said: “Unbelievably, it has a copy of the marriage certificate, and the funniest part is there is also a copy of the notes of what went well and what didn’t go well.

“There are some very funny quotes in here but the best one is, ‘the inevitably irresistible tendency to gossip’.”

At the reception at the village’s Victoria and Albert Halls, the King and Queen Consort arrived to the sounds of pipe major James Cooper and the cheers of the crowd who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the pair.