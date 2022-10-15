HERE’S this week’s lesson. When it comes to forensic science, fingerprints aren’t just useful because they allow us to tell us if a potential perp has had his mucky fingers all over the safe. No, they also provide a chemical imprint of what that person has touched - be it illicit drugs or explosives.

How? Because, Dr Leon Barron explained on this week’s The Life Scientific on Radio 4 on Tuesday, fingerprints are made up of sweat. The reason we can see those patterns of ridges on our fingers is because of the sweat glands on our fingers. And said sweat can then be chemically analysed to give us all sorts of answers. You can even tell if the person in question is on medication or not.

Every time I listen to The Life Scientific it just reminds me how much I didn’t know I didn’t know. But at least this week’s episode didn’t totally frazzle my non-scientific mind. That was partly down to Dr Barron’s soft Irish accent. But mostly it was because what he had to say was fascinating.

As well as working in forensic science, Dr Barron is also interested in environmental science. In particular, he loves to study water. Waste water. OK, not to beat about the bush, he is fascinated by sewage. It’s like conducting forensic detective work on a really large scale, he told Professor Jim Al-Khalili, the programme’s presenter.

“We’re taking a snapshot of what the city is doing at that particular point,” Dr Barron explained. “Probably a crude analogy, but if you treat a city like an organism, a single entity … the waste water is the way out, so whatever it is consuming comes out through that pipe and you can start to really understand what’s happening in that organism.”

And what can we learn? Well in the years between 2011 and now, it seems we’ve been taking a lot of drugs.

In 2011 it was very evident in its sewage that London had a big cocaine problem. Five years later the evidence suggested that the amount of cocaine being consumed had doubled. Similar patterns were found in other cities around the UK, Dr Barron pointed out. “Bristol’s cocaine use went up fourfold over a very short period of time.”

Extrapolating out from what he and his team discovered in London’s sewage he estimates that somewhere between 20 and 30 kilos of cocaine were being consumed per day in the capital.

The good news, he added, is that our waste water treatment is so thorough we don’t have fish swimming round Charlied up to their eyeballs and causing mayhem in our rivers. Small mercies.

Unfortunately there was bad news too. Another lesson. There are 199 million chemicals in existence. And that number is growing. Of that number, some 350,000 are registered by the EU and about 100,000 are in use. Fewer than 100 of them are regulated as priority pollutants.

Now while the vast majority of those 199m chemicals should have no impact on the environment we can’t be sure about all of them. What happens when they are consumed by bugs which are then consumed by our livestock? How do they change when they are exposed to sunlight?

Dr Barron said he didn’t want to overstate the concern. But then he added, “We hear a lot about climate change and biodiversity loss. I would say the third greatest crisis at the moment is chemicals. But we know so little about it.”

And you’re worried about the mini budget.

Every day’s a school day part two. On Monday morning’s Start the Week on Radio 4 historian Simon Sebag Montefiore was discussing his new book The World, a global history. Whatever our current feelings about middle-aged white men in power, he said, history tells us that female rulers are no less cruel and appalling than the men. Empress Wu, who led the Tang Dynasty on one hand, Montefiore suggested, was a political genius. On the other? “Even if one believes much of the history is written by chauvinistic men, she’s an appalling monster too.”

I can see a Netflix series in the making.

Listen Out For: Beta Female, Radio 4, Friday, 11.30am.

Amna Saleem’s culture clash sitcom about a young Glaswegian Asian woman, played by Kiran Sonia Sawar, returns for a second series.