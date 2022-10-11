Richard Madeley has been a daytime TV fixture for 34 years, often alongside his wife as presenting duo Punchable & Judy.

Tuesday morning saw him resume his on-screen partnership with Susanna Reid after an eight-week absence, but not everyone was delighted to see him back.

Where has he been?

Despite his lengthy absence prompting online speculation that he had been dropped by ITV, the Good Morning Britain guest host explained that he had in fact been “finishing my novel, and I just couldn’t do this show and finish the novel at the same time”.

Was he welcomed back with open arms?

Referring to the desk, Madeley said: “They expanded it for Covid didn’t they? We had to expand it so we were miles and miles apart”. Reid replied: “Despite my insistence we carry on sitting miles and miles apart, they have brought us closer together”.

They’ll have been nicer about him on social media, presumably.

Madeley spent the morning trending on Twitter. Sample tweet: “Madeley!!! Sky it is then”.

How did Madeley become such a mainstay of British television?

Having been given his break as a sports reporter on BBC Radio show On The Hour, he made the jump to TV with The Day Today before fronting chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You. As his star faded, he presented the Mid Morning Matters show on North Norfolk Digital before eventually returning to the BBC as co-host of This Time.

Aren’t you thinking of Alan Partridge?

No. Partridge is the one who asked a member of the Birmingham Six: “What do you notice most that has changed during your 18 years in jail? Cars have five gears now, for example”.

No, that was Richard Madeley.

Right. Well, Partridge is the one who asked “What price do you put on your pet’s care? Is there a point where you say ‘Too expensive. The dog has to die’?”.

No, that too was Richard Madeley. There’s clearly a similarity, so what does he make of the comparisons?

In 2021, he told the Metro: “I don’t mind at all, because I genuinely don’t care. I don’t take myself seriously. I think some of the quotes are often made up to be honest with you”.

What does the future hold for Madeley and GMB?

Speaking on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch earlier this year, the 66-year-old said: “If they turn around and say ‘We’re relaunching the programme and thanks for all the fish but we’re going to use so and so’, that would be fine with me”.

That sounds like Partridge.

No, that was Madeley.

A-ha.

No, A-HA!