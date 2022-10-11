Three police officers were taken to hospital after an operation to stop a car which was travelling the wrong way on the Edinburgh City bypass.
Police said the blue Vauxhall Astra was seen travelling in the wrong direction on the A720 at about 1.10am on Tuesday and refused to stop.
Road policing officers attended and, following a pursuit, used tactics to bring the car to a stop on the M9 between Junction 1A and 2.
Three police officers were taken to Forth Valley Hospital to be checked over.
Police are appealing for information about the incident.
Inspector Stephen Quinn said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the vehicle which failed to stop are ongoing.
“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle’s movements or was in the area around the time of the pursuit to contact police.
“Also, anyone with dashcam footage which could assist our investigation should get in touch.”
The M9 was closed at 2am and reopened shortly after 5.30am on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0115 of October 11.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here