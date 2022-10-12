NEIL Mackay ("Why Scotland needs to hold fire on the removal of Trident", The Herald, October 11) says “CND is in my blood ... but Trident should be removed only when the war in the Ukraine ends” – but what if the war in Ukraine never ends?

You see, once the first bomb is dropped, the first blow is struck, the victims seek revenge and it goes on either with acts of terrorism or in full-blown conflict. That is why peace negotiations are so important before it all kicks off.

Therefore it is crazy to advocate keeping nuclear weapons in Scotland that threaten ordinary people in Russia; they are targeted by ours just as we are by theirs.

We live in very dangerous times. If as Mr Mackay says “Putin is a weak pathetic man” no amount of corresponding firepower in the form of nuclear weapons is going to stop him.

The only protection we have against nuclear weapons is to have no nuclear weapons. Scotland does not need them or want them. We have to take the weapons out of Putin’s hands and that is not easy but it must be done. Negotiation is the only way the world can survive.

Susan Martin, Glasgow

Woeful service at Glasgow Airport

MANY of your readers will consider this to be a first world problem and I beg their forgiveness. I returned to Scotland on Monday (October 10), from a brief trip to Spain, both leaving and returning via Glasgow Airport. The outward journey was entirely without incident and the passport control in Spain took less than 10 minutes.

The return trip, however, was an entirely different experience. We landed absolutely on time and disembarked to join the end of a massive snaking queue which would have embarrassed Disney. We took more than an hour to proceed through passport control. I was seriously concerned that my passport would expire before I got to the head of the queue.

Once through passport control the backlog of luggage was such that airport staff had removed bags from the belts but clearly didn’t feel the need to inform passengers, who wasted more time waiting for bags which never came. The final delay was a 20-minute wait for a taxi, because Glasgow Airport does not have a reasonable public transport system. The total time from landing to leaving the airport was approximately two hours.

During all of this queuing we were harangued by jobsworths demanding that we move to the right because we were blocking the corridor and throughout were herded by barriers which announced “Glasgow Airport, Proud to serve Scotland”. I’m not sure what they are proud of, not the woefully poor service they provided yesterday.

Accompanying us on our long wait we were the RB Leipzig football team. I wonder what the Germans made of the inefficiency of Glasgow Airport. I imagine something along the lines of "the Scots can’t organise a drinks party in a distillery". I think it unlikely that they will return to Germany and suggest a visit to Scotland anytime soon. If Scotland wishes to take tourism seriously it needs to up its game significantly.

Paul Teenan, Glasgow

Use school start delay wisely

PLEASE can we stop using "play-based" as a label for raising the school start age ("Backing for appeal to raise school start age", The Herald, October 12)? The danger is that it becomes entirely play-based and done on the cheap, when it should be much more than that.

The essential thing is to delay formal teaching of reading, writing and arithmetic until age six, but meanwhile to "develop the skills and capacities that underpin it", as the SNP conference motion states. This involves developing motor skills in the hands which are needed for writing, and also expanding vocabulary and using language in conversation. It also involves social skills, singing and reciting together and learning to work together as a community.

This has long been used in Nordic countries especially Finland, and their statistics for literacy and numeracy at age nine and 10 should put us to shame. We too are a Nordic nation and we desperately need to make a success of this, and not have another over-promised slogan-based failure.

Peter Gray, Aberdeen

Visit Balloch, not Barcelona

IT was interesting to read the letter (October 10) from Brian Chrystal regarding a shipbuilding museum and I’m anxious to let him and your readers know that here at Paddle Steamer Maid of the Loch in Balloch we have already thought of the same idea. Thanks to a welcome post-Covid Adapt and Thrive grant, the Loch Lomond Steamship Company now boasts a small dedicated museum which tells the story of 1950s shipbuilding on the Clyde, when our vessel was constructed.

Onboard our "Ship on the Slip" we also have a beautiful collection of working scale models of Clyde-built ships accurately crafted by Dumbarton man Lachie Stewart (the same Lachie we all cheered to Commonwealth Gold in 1970).

The models are on display at weekends until the end of October, so come and see them soon. Lachie has another 60 or so that he hopes might one day be displayed in a public space on a permanent basis. They could form an "Avenue of Fame" for a shipbuilding museum.

Meantime no need to go to Barcelona – just come to Balloch.

Anne Urquhart, Volunteer Director, PS Maid of the Loch, Loch Lomond Steamship Company, Balloch

Would history repeat itself?

RE the call to establish a Clyde-built shipbuilding museum, may I point out that just such was formerly established next to the Braehead Shopping Centre? "Clydebuilt" as it was called, was an excellent and award-winning branch of the Scottish Maritime Museum. It closed after 10 years of operation in 2010 when the then-owners of Braehead withdrew their support and visitor ticket sales were insufficient to maintain it.

How can we be assured that any replacement would not suffer a similar fate?

Barry McKay, Livingston

