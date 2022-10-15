What is it?
A compact but powerful ear and nose hair trimmer.
Good points?
The 360-degree dual blade system ensures the Weed Whacker efficiently removes nasal hair no matter the direction or angle manoeuvred. This reduces the time and frustration in maintaining those unsightly strands that draw eyes like a roadside accident.
While the 9,000 RPM motor provides plenty of force for the cutting blades, you can feel confident there will be no spilt blood thanks to Manscaped’s SkinSafe technology which isolates hair protruding through the guard.
The guard’s 23-degree angled shape mirrors the contours of the nose and ear so you can reach nostril crevices that may otherwise go untouched. Blades are easy to remove and replace for optimum cutting performance and cleanliness.
The motor is fed by a 600mAh lithium-ion battery which keeps the device running for 90 minutes of continuous usage – or multiple individual sessions – before needing recharged. This is perfect for those without a power outlet in their bathroom.
Its waterproof IPX7 rated design allows the trimmer to be used and cleaned in the shower or bath which aids hygiene greatly over trimmers that can’t be immersed.
Bad points?
There are no obvious flaws or issues that I could highlight at the time of writing this review.
Best for ...
Those of have reached a particular age when hair growth ceases in the locations where it’s wanted and sprouts in places and ways that only make sense to jungle ecologists.
Avoid if ...
Channelling a grizzled and hirsute Tom Hanks in Cast Away is your chosen vibe.
Score: 9/10.
Manscaped Weed Whacker, £35 (uk.manscaped.com)
