British Cycling this week announced a new Official Partner. Confirming the alliance, which will last until the end of 2030, CEO Brian Facer claimed it would “widen access to the sport, support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero”.

Looks good at first glance, but the identity of that sponsor has prompted a major backlash that could soon see them backpedalling.

A scandal? In CYCLING?

I know. I’m as shocked as anyone. Well, almost anyone. You should have seen the look on Lance Armstrong’s face when he found out.

Who is this Official Partner?

Remember the “important steps towards net zero” line? Who would be the least appropriate company to help them achieve that goal?

I mean, it sounds like you’re talking about an oil and gas giant that was responsible for 1.87% of global industrial greenhouse gas emissions between 1988 and 2015, but surely…

Got it in one. For the next eight years, UK cycling’s governing body will be riding tandem with Shell.

But isn’t that like Gotham City appointing Ra’s al Guhl as the head of a town planning advisory committee?

Greenpeace UK policy director Dr Doug Parr said: “the idea of Shell helping British cycling reach net zero is as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan”.

A Friends of the Earth statement, meanwhile, called it a “cynical PR initiative” on the part of Shell, and an “attempt to greenwash its harmful activities”.

‘Greenwash’?

The Oxford English Dictionary defines ‘greenwash’ as “to mislead (the public, public concern, etc.) by falsely representing a person, company, product, etc. as being environmentally responsible”. Like ‘sportswashing’, it’s an attempt to clean up a reputation by investing in a popular sport or sporting institution.

‘Greenwashing’ can also refer to chief executives compromising their company’s integrity before going home and taking a bath in piles of cash.

Is this kind of thing solely confined to cycling?

The idea that another sport might engage in sportswashing would probably come as a massive surprise to David Beckham. I say ‘probably’ because he’s been too busy promoting Qatar’s upcoming World Cup to track down.

Why is ‘British Cycling committing unnecessary PR gaffe’ giving me deja vu?

In September, they advised cyclists to stay off their bikes during the Queen’s funeral, saying: “British Cycling strongly recommends that anybody out riding their bike on the day of the state funeral does so outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions”.

Ironically, the public soon told them to get on their bike.