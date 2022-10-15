Alexander McCall Smith is best known for his genial fiction, but his poetry collection, In A Time of Distance, published in 2020 (Polygon, £12.99), offers further insights into the wisdom and humanity of his outlook on the world and his fellow mortals. Here from the section, A Scottish Four Seasons, is Autumn.

LESLEY DUNCAN

.

AUTUMN

Look, the migrating birds

Are leaving us, small souls

That brave three thousand miles

To Africa, to warmth;

They populate the sky,

They take the last

Attributes of summer;

They are gone, and now

The winds will have them,

Their journey starts

In the knowledge that this,

Like the seasons, has to be.

Autumn is a time of reflection;

Of the making of lists,

Of books to be read now

That the nights are drawing in;

Of letters to be written,

Friends to be remembered,

The things they said

To be thought about further.

Perhaps, in short, to think

About what it is that makes

This life so precious

Of what it is that breaks the heart.