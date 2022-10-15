Ken Currie: Chunnacas na mairbh beo (The Dead Have Been Seen Alive)

15 October-26 November. Entry free. Glasgow Print Studio, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

Glasgow Print Studio presents this exhibition of monoprints by renowned Scottish artist Ken Currie. The title of the exhibition is taken from Sorley MacLean’s Hallaig, a poetic response to the Clearances on the Isle of Raasay. Visitors are invited to draw their own conclusions about who the people in his monoprints might be, what their backgrounds are and how they came to be depicted by Currie.

http://www.glasgowprintstudio.co.uk

Far

22 October-29 January 2023. Entry free, Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.

This exhibition of works from Glasgow-based artist Hayley Tompkins examines the metamorphic materiality of paint and colour. Visitors can explore Tompkins’s most extensive solo presentation in a public UK context to date. The show features an installation across both floors of the Fruitmarket plus a new group of specially commissioned paintings.

https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/hayley-tompkins-far

Interactive exhibition at Mackintosh at the Willow

15-21 October. Entry free. Mackintosh at the Willow, 217 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3EX.

Explore this exhibition at the Willow to learn more about the vibrant city of Glasgow in the late 1890s and early 1900s. Visitors can learn about the growth of the tea rooms as well as the story of local entrepreneur Kate Cranston and her unique collaboration with Charles Rennie Mackintosh and his wife Margaret Macdonald. There are interactive, audio and visual displays for viewers to get involved with.

https://www.mackintoshatthewillow.com/tour-exhibiton

Born Free Forever

15 October-1 January 2023. Entry free. The Meadows, Melville Drive, Edinburgh, EH9 9EX.

International wildlife charity Born Free brings this stunning exhibition of 25 life-sized bronze lions to The Meadows. The largest of its kind in the UK, this outdoor sculpture exhibition focuses on the catastrophic plight facing lions, which could see them becoming extinct in the wild within 30 years.

https://www.bornfree.org.uk/born-free-forever

Forgotten Realms

15-23 October. Entry free. Coburg House Gallery, 15 Coburg Street, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 6ET.

This exciting show features recent paintings from Jon Canty, which all relate to realms that have been forgotten by the passage of time. Visitors can discover a variety of themes such as abandoned places, industrial architecture, science fiction scenes, ancient Greek history and even witchcraft folklore.

https://www.joncanty.co.uk/forgotten-realms

KNITWEAR: Chanel to Westwood

15 October-11 March 2023. Entry from £10.50. Dovecot Studios Ltd, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.

Featuring more than 150 inspirational knitwear pieces, above, from the collection of Mark and Cleo Butterfield, this major exhibition of 20th-century fashion knitwear is in Scotland for the first time. Highlights include 1920s Chanel jersey, vintage woollen swimwear and Vivienne Westwood design. The show charts important designers and the influence of art movements such as modernism, pop and punk alongside new knitwear technologies and innovation.

https://dovecotstudios.com/exhibitions/knitwear-chanel-to-westwood

Cartography of Care

15-29 October. Entry free. Edinburgh Palette, St Margaret’s House, 151 London Road, Edinburgh, EH7 6AE.

A group exhibition curated in response to the idea of an emotional atlas, Cartography of Care brings together the work of an international group of artist mothers to explore how the human experience of caregiving might be mapped.

https://www.spiltmilkgallery.com/exhibitions/cartography-of-care

James’s People

Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.

This small display brings together portraits of individuals who lived under the reign of King James VI. Visitors can get a glimpse into the variety of people living and working in Scotland during the 16th and 17th centuries and learn some of their lesser-known stories.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/jamess-people

The Future of Ageing

Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Locke Hall, V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

Discover how design can support an ageing population, and our own future selves, to meet their needs, interests and aspirations with greater agency and joy. This display celebrates how design can help us reimagine products, services and environments to enhance our experience of living in later life.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/the-future-of-ageing

Respect! Caribbean Life in Edinburgh

16 October-19 February 2023. Entry free. Museum of Edinburgh, 142-146 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8DD.

Celebrate the culture of Caribbean Scottish people through museum objects, poetry, music and film. Visitors can explore what it is like to grow up in the Caribbean, what it means to be Caribbean as well as Caribbean links with Scotland and how their food and music has influenced British culture. The items on display have been chosen by members of the Edinburgh Caribbean Association.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/respect-caribbean-life-edinburgh

Charlotte Cohen