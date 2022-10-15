This Wednesday is International Gin and Tonic day. Here are three great gins to enjoy.

 

The Botanist, Islay

The Botanist, handcrafted on the Isle of Islay, is truly one-of-a-kind, with 22 hand-foraged, local herbs and flowers delicately and slowly distilled with nine classic gin botanicals. The Botanist Gin, with a dash of citrus freshness and a full-bodied yet delicate taste, is a true expression of the remote Scottish island’s progressive nature and heritage, capturing the heart and soul of its terroir. The Botanist Gin, tonic water, and a Douglas fir leaf for garnish complete the classic G&T cocktail. This seasonal serve is easy to make at home and ideal for celebrating the day in style.

IG: @thebotanistgin

 

GIN-IUS!, Edinburgh

Exclusively available online from The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, this is a one-of-a kind Scottish Gin. On the nose, it’s clean and clear, with notes of coriander in a cloudy lemonade, juicy sliced pears, and eucalyptus. On the palate, it’s really zingy and fresh. Tonic waters add a sweet white grape scent that complements the rhubarb and custard sweets, and the taste is truly "gin-ius", with perfectly balanced sweet and spice, lime zest, orange, and juniper.

IG: @smws_uk

 

Cannonball by Edinburgh Gin, Edinburgh

This peppery, yet smooth, navy-strength gin was inspired by Edinburgh’s rich naval heritage and the famous one o’clock gun. This bartender favourite pays homage to Edinburgh’s glorious seafaring past. Edinburgh Cannonball Gin lives up to its evocative name. Bottled at 57.2% ABV and 100% proof, its balance of juniper, yuzu, and Szechuan pepper, combined with its punchy strength and full character, make it an excellent liquid for a classic gin and tonic.

IG: @edinburghgin

 

PHIL MACHUGH

Tweet: @HelloSkapa

IG: @HelloSkapa 

 