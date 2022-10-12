By Professor Karen Turner

The UK Government is proposing new legislation in the form of the ‘Energy Prices Bill’, both to deliver on commitments made by the Prime Minister to support households and businesses with the cost of energy, and to take temporary steps to break the link between the price of electricity and rising gas costs.

The Bill provides the legislative means to deliver schemes already announced, such as the ‘Energy Price Guarantee’ and the ‘Energy Bills Relief Scheme’ (the effective price capping measures), with extension to provide support in Northern Ireland.

It also includes support packages for those not covered by those schemes, including those on alternative fuels such as heating oil, living in park homes, who pay landlords for energy, and those on heat networks.

Most significantly, the new Bill also includes a temporary measure called ‘Cost Plus Revenue Limit’, which will come into force at the start of 2023. While the specific design of this measure is yet to be confirmed, the fundamental aim is to break the link between abnormally high gas prices and the price of electricity faced by all UK consumers, with focus on how much revenue non-gas (effectively low carbon) electricity generators receive during the current disruption in international gas markets.

With household electricity bills effectively capped for two years, and those of businesses and other non-domestic users for six months, the main impact this winter will be on the public finance (and ultimately taxpayer) burden of paying the difference between the energy price cap and the market rates for electricity.

Going forward, the Bill also introduces a measure known as ‘Voluntary Contracts for Difference’ which could also offer low carbon generators longer term revenue certainty and safeguard all consumers from further price increases.

The introduction of this Bill marks a significant moment in the energy market.

While many of the schemes included have been widely publicised, the moves to limit the revenues made by low carbon generators constitutes a significant new intervention that focusses on trying to reduce rising energy prices – here the electricity price – rather simply dealing with the impacts thereof.

It is important to note that this will not further reduce household energy bills for consumers as long as the electricity price remains above the October 22 cap.

But it could have important impacts on the costs of doing business and inflation in the spring, when the non-domestic price cap is due to end.

Crucially, the ‘Cost Plus Revenue Limit’ will act to reduce the burden on our public finances in delivering the various support schemes in the Bill.

This may also be an important first step in re-examining how wholesale energy markets operate, particularly where price increases are associated with abnormal revenue and profit generation on the supply side.

However, the introduction of the Bill has not pleased renewable generators. It will be important that the Government fully consult on the ‘Cost Plus Revenue Limit’, as they have stated their intent to do, before finalising and deploying the mechanism.

This is necessary to ensure that, in addressing the energy price problems associated with excessive and abnormal revenue flows to non-gas generators, the scheme does not hamper crucial future investment in low carbon generation.

It is also essential that market signals continue to ensure that enough low carbon generation is built to balance supply and demand for electricity at all times.

These are particularly important issues for Scotland where a significant proportion of the UKs renewable deployment is planned.

Professor Karen Turner is Director of the Centre for Energy Policy at the University of Strathclyde