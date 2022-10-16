They say that 75 per cent of taste is smell, but the sight test can be just as important.

There may be no such thing as bad pizza but it’s a whole lot better if you’re eating it in some sun-dappled Italian piazza as opposed to at home in your underpants. That’s just science.

As a nation renowned for its dramatic scenery, it’s no surprise that Scotland can offer some of the most arresting dining experiences on the planet. Whether it’s beside the sea, in the shadow of a mountain, looking down a misty glen or surrounded by contemporary art, there’s something for just about every taste.

Lady Claire MacDonald once declared that the best food in the world comes from Scotland, with its status as “the last wilderness area in Europe” guaranteeing the best of ingredients. We’ve put together a list of some of the most unforgettable dining experiences the nation has to offer - because it’s not just about the food.

Scorrybreac, Portree, Isle of Skye

Set above the harbour in Portree in a traditional two-storey cottage, Scorrybreac is one of the gems of the Isles. In the kitchen is chef and son of Runrig frontman Donnie Munro, Callum, with other members of the family involved in creating an atmospheric and homely restaurant which is renowned for its exceptional food. They draw on local produce, much of it hauled from boats in the harbour below, to create eye-catching and imaginative dishes.

scorrybreac.com

The Gardner's Cottage

The Gardener’s Cottage, Edinburgh

Described as ‘exceptional’ by AA Gill and ‘perfect’ by Jay Rayner, the menu here evolves with the seasons and in step with the changing colours of the grounds and gardens which surround this unique eatery. As the name implies, it is set within a former gardener’s cottage which was built in 1836 and sits nestled within Edinburgh’s Royal Terrace Gardens. The decor is simple and light floods in from large windows which, combined with the views, makes you feel a world away from the bustle of the surrounding capital.

thegardenerscottage.com

Fife Arms, Braemar

Don’t be confused by the name. This hotel and restaurant is not in the beautiful Kingdom of Fife but in the very royal surrounds of Balmoral, just 15 minutes from King Charles’ estates. Fittingly the Fife Arms delivers fine dining fit for a King. Drawing on the best local ingredients and talent, exceptional meals are conjured up and served in one of the bars, restaurants or dining rooms. You can also enjoy afternoon tea, cocktails in the Art Deco-styled Elsa’s bar or a whisky in the decadent Bertie’s.

fifearms.com

Bilson Eleven, Glasgow

Bilson Eleven

Glasgow’s east end neighbourhood of Dennistoun has picked up a few accolades in recent years and been tipped as one of the city’s quickly improving, dare we say ‘coolest’ locales. It has long had a great reputation for food, with stalwarts like Celinos, joined by more recent additions like Dennistoun BBQ. Bilson Eleven is the jewel in the crown, offering something truly unique - a luxuriant fine dining experience set within a traditional Glasgow tenement.

Bilsoneleven.co.uk

Gallery 48, Dundee

Not so much a meal and more a ‘creative experience’, Gallery 48 serves up gin, fine wine and tapas within a working gallery. While eating you are surrounded by the works of some of Scotland’s most talented artists with the building also serving as a workshop. Based in the heart of Dundee’s bustling Westport, it is a gathering place for the city’s thriving creative community and a truly unique setting for intimate meals or gatherings with friends.

Gallery48.co.uk

The Silver Darling, Aberdeen

Situated in Aberdeen’s harbour and showcasing some of Scotland’s best seafood, this restaurant takes its name from Neil M Gunn’s classic book which tells the story of a fishing community in the wake of the Highland Clearances. This is a restaurant that stops you in its tracks, flooded in light and with numerous eye-catching art works giving a further nod to its seafaring influences. Set within a former customs house and with floor to ceiling windows, this might just be the best view in the Granite City.

Thesilverdarling.co.uk

The Mustard Seed, Inverness

The Mustard Seed in Inverness

A converted church building on the banks of the River Ness, the Mustard Seed is truly spectacular setting for a restaurant. Taking the disused house of worship and turning it into a restaurant allowed the owners to keep many of the original features of the building, making for a truly arresting experience. A roof terrace allows for al fresco dining, meaning customers can watch the sun set over the river and the hills in the distance.