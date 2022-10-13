This article was brought to you by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of the Herald

Climate change has been an issue of global interest, and countries worldwide are working round the clock to control climate change and cut down carbon emissions. To attain this climatic balance, the development of renewable energy sources is receiving significant funding from numerous governments and businesses.

A substantial sum of money is being invested in the infrastructure needed to achieve such a shift, with the global economy focusing on the transition to alternative energy sources. Impt.io and Tamadoge, for instance, are among the emerging energy stocks that address the reduction in carbon emissions in our environment.

Numerous factors make developments in renewable energy exciting. The industry is fostering new initiatives, protecting the environment, and could lower the price of electric vehicles. You could start by purchasing shares of renewable energy companies if you wish to include the green revolution in your investment portfolio.

The Inflation Reduction Act, unveiled by the Biden administration, aims to accelerate businesses' switch to renewable energy sources. With the government providing $369 billion for direct investments and tax incentives, this is the most significant investment in sustainable energy. Many businesses will try to take advantage of these new chances as this action provides incentives for producing sustainable energy in the United States.

Also, the decarbonization of the global economy will take an estimated investment of more than $150 trillion over the next three decades.

Our top energy stocks to consider investing in

By virtue of their potential for decarbonization, energy stocks have been in the spotlight of the crypto world. While there are a lot of projects adopting the use of renewable energy, we have curated, from the inexhaustive list, the top six you could consider.

Reasons to invest in energy stocks

A good number of investors have ethical/moral reasons to invest in energy stocks. However, investing in renewable energy sources has other potential advantages besides protecting the environment. Diversifying your holdings can be achieved by investing in alternative energy. Renewable energy investments may serve as a stabilizing effect when oil and other conventional energy sources are volatile.

Currently, 20% of the electricity produced by the power sector comes from renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydroelectricity. Over the past ten years, the industry has experienced rapid growth, quadrupling its ability to produce electricity. However, the pace has picked up recently due to growing concerns about climate change. To help the economy decarbonize quickly, it must pick up speed.

Impt.io (IMPT) - The best emerging Crypto for reduction of carbon emissions.

Impt.io, a brand-new cryptocurrency initiative, seeks to transform the carbon credit market completely. By organizing carbon credits as NFTs and utilizing the Polygon blockchain's capacity, the Impt.io ecosystem offers unique advantages to all stakeholders while making it simple for users to acquire, sell, and trade carbon credits.

One of the good things about Impt.io is that it makes it possible for consumers to get carbon credits. Users can quickly obtain carbon credits through regular buying activities, eliminating the need to go through a difficult investment process. IMPT's collaboration with over 10,000 top brands, including Tom Ford, Apple, and Microsoft, makes this possible.

Because of this distinct characteristic, IMPT has become one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch in 2023, encouraging people and businesses to adopt more sustainable practices. Additionally, the fact that carbon credits are set up as NFTs helps eliminate the "double spend" issue that exists in the market today, creating a safer and more open environment for everyone.

Tamadoge (TAMA) - New energy stock meme coin

Users can buy and sell virtual dogs as NFTs in Tamadoge's ecosystem using the digital asset known as the TAMA token. TAMA is a multi-utility token, particularly with the Play-to-Earn function incorporated into the system.

The project has already won over the crypto world with its innovative vision that incorporates meme currency concepts into a metaverse play-to-earn strategy. TAMA's price has increased recently as a result of its listing on important exchanges like OKX and Lbank. According to experts, now could be a good time to invest in TAMA because a significant bull run is expected. You can buy TAMA using the link below.

Harmony (ONE) - Eco-friendly NFT technology.

Harmony, an Ethereum-based cross-chain application platform, and its coin (ONE) were both made public in June 2019. Harmony's main goal is to create a link between those who create and those who use non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its main benefits include the adoption of an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, incredibly rapid transaction times (contracts are finalized every two seconds), and excellent scaling potential.

In September 2021, Harmony announced a $300 million ecosystem development fund in an effort to draw more crypto entrepreneurs, programmers, and creators to its network of apps and NFTs.

Harmony uses sharding and FBFT consensus methods to increase transaction speed and security while using less energy. As a result, Harmony is a blockchain and cryptocurrency that is comparatively eco-friendly.

Stellar (XLM) - Eco-sustainable fintech project.

Stellar, a fintech blockchain, makes sending money abroad easy, quick, and economical. Applications include peer-to-peer lending and finance, microinsurance, cash transfers, charitable donations, mobile payments, and loyalty point programs. They also integrate with e-commerce payment processors.

XLM coins enable value transfer processes that rely on the Stellar network. Since its authentication cycle is quicker and shorter than most others, Stellar has a lower carbon footprint, which keeps costs down and energy consumption low.

Keninah ($KEN) - Fast payment technology with low energy consumption.

A project called Keninah ($KEN) was recently created to aid people affected by war and natural calamities. When two nations are at odds, there are often casualties, which makes it necessary for charitable organizations to raise money for the housing, food, and medical care of war survivors. Most of these donations have been made through intermediaries, who then have to send the money to the right places. The main problem with this is that the money isn't being used wisely. The slow transaction time for cryptocurrency-related donations defeats the goal of a donation made to save lives instantly. If the donation doesn't arrive on time, what good is it?

Additionally, the transaction fees associated with most blockchain systems make it difficult to send donations in a responsible manner. Why deplete donations meant to save lives by that much?

Cardano (ADA) - Low energy Blockchain and NFT tech.

Cardano (ADA)is a prominent cryptocurrency with a market cap of more than $17 billion. It is the next-generation version of the Ethereum blockchain concept because of its flexible, scalable, and sustainable blockchain designed to execute smart contracts and facilitate the construction of play-to-earn (P2E) games, dApps, new tokens, and NFTs.

The Cardano (ADA)platform, which is open-source software, may be used by designers and inventors. This might explain why the administration is constantly attempting to improve the system's security, scalability, and efficiency. If you want to protect yourself against current inflation, ADA tokens are an excellent way to do it. Usually, they are limited to 45 billion tokens.

Conclusion

Companies and other institutions are forced by climate change to consider how they might contribute to the decarbonization process. Renewable energy will play a crucial role in this decarbonization.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

