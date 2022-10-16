I NOTE Michael Settle's article on stagnation in the support for independence ("Why isn’t indy support now surging ahead?", October 9). I can’t remember a time when the UK had such an ongoing bunch of inept numpties.Such a gift to any opposition, but we have a Scottish Government seemingly pursuing policies that won’t “frighten the horses”.

Taking the huff about yet another knock-back from the UK about a referendum – which is predictable – will be no comfort to us when the legal bill arrives. Debacles pile up: ferry contracts, BiFab, education and health. Now there is gender reform? Live and let live, but surely this must be away down the “to-do” list to most Scots.

I have supported independence for decades, like many. I want to hear policies to bring this about, not insipid tinkering and Tory-bashing – we all know how bad they are.

Veronica Nelson, Edinburgh.

STURGEON WAS PLAYING TO THE GALLERY

SO the Detestgate debacle rumbles on, with SNP politicians John Swinney, Shona Robison and Pete Wishart backing Nicola Sturgeon's "detest Tories" comment, while numerous other MPs and MSPs have objected, finding Ms Sturgeon's language offensive and inflammatory. Has the First Minister forgotten two MPs have been murdered in political hate crimes? Is it wise for her to use so provocative a word? I suspect that the conspicuous minority of dyed-in-the-wool separatists who perpetuate online hatred will feel legitimised by her choice of language.

Ms Sturgeon's image is carefully curated by the SNP PR machine – she's a successful and seasoned TV performer who rarely slips up in front of a camera. But she has not retracted "detest Tories" but has stated that she stands by the comment. Let's remember her remark was made at a time when the first non-virtual SNP conference for some years was being held – and many SNP members feel alienated from Ms Sturgeon who, in eight years, has utterly failed to progress their primary cause; the very cause for which, as per its constitution, the party exists. Surely Ms Sturgeon, by piling on anti-Tory hatred and keen to distract from the SNP's continuing lacklustre performance in governing Scotland, was playing to the radical wing of her party, desperate to win their faltering loyalty and repeated applause during her conference speech?

Martin Redfern, Melrose.

MACASKILL IS BEING ILLOGICAL

YOU report Alba Party depute leader Kenny MacAskill as saying “the futility of referring [the issue of the Scottish Government’s right to hold a consultative independence referendum] to the Supreme Court, in the first place, will have been exposed for all to see” ("Alba demands convention after Indyref2 ruling", October 9)

Your article goes on to report him saying that “the ruling of the Supreme Court will be a defining moment for Scottish democracy”.

It seems a little perverse to describe the decision as both futile and as a potentially defining moment for Scottish democracy, particularly when he goes on to describe how that moment can be utilised positively by the independence movement.

Perhaps Mr MacAskill has allowed his antipathy towards his old party to get in the way of making a consistent argument?

Cameron Crawford, Rothesay.

A LONG LINE OF LOW-GRADE PMs

IT was once taken for granted Prime Ministers were elite top-range MPs. However, this can no longer be a judgment easy to justify. Perhaps it never was. But look at the last lot and decide for yourselves.

We have Liz Truss, who tells us taxation comes from socialists, when history clearly demonstrates it was the common practice of rulers. Of course she could be a rebel herself, rebelling against the very notion of rulers paying any tax at all. Then her immediate predecessor, Boris Johnson, who before he was out of office had become a byword for everything a PM should never be. The contrast with previous PM Theresa May was vast and even now it is hard to recall Mrs May in that role, which might in the context be a compliment to her amid some of the chaos and mayhem that followed. Probably the nearest match to her was John Major, though a well-publicised affair with a female parliamentary colleague tends to weaken the comparison.

Then there are murky doings alleged by TV documentaries, for instance, against David Cameron, also a recent PM. But Mr Cameron at least spares us the regular popping up that both John Major and former Labour PM Gordon Brown appear to relish, giving an impression of bringing indispensable gravitas to whatever issue.

Then even from earlier days there emerges the once-heroic figure of Tony Blair, also pronouncing on current topics but discredited by both the Iraq invasion of 2003 and the affinity of his political views to his former adversaries, the Tories, hence the nickname Tory Blair.

No, it becomes too tiring and tiresome trawling through all these PMs and finding meagre cheer. Maybe Messrs Churchill and Atlee offer a chink of cheer in the gloom. Pity I was a bitty young at the time, but they did teach us hope.

Ian Johnstone, Peterhead.

LABOUR SHOWS ITS TRUE COLOURS

THE Labour Party has let it be known that it intends to scrap the House of Lords, yet among the leaked names of Boris Johnson loyalists, Brexiters and Tory donors due to get peerages soon are a dozen or so Labour Party nominations. Is this a clue as to Labour's real intentions? It has been, after all, more than a century since Labour first announced abolishing the Upper House, so this long-running saga shows little sign of ending any time soon.

GR Weir, Ochiltree.

WOKENESS IN OUR SCHOOLS

THE toxic effects of wokeness are not restricted to our universities, because woke academics draw up the curriculum in our schools.

Shakespeare’s plays are a part of the inheritance of every English-speaking person in the world. They should be an essential part of the education of every child in this country. Amazingly, it is possible to pass through our ironically-named "education system" without being introduced to even one of the Bard’s plays.

If anything the position is worse in history, which amounts to little more than slavery, the British Empire (bad) and the Second World War. Even bright, studious school leavers have never heard of the Norman Conquest, the Renaissance and the Reformation.

With no knowledge of the chronology of British and European history, nor of its pivotal events, our literature, our arts and the processes which led to individual liberty are a closed booked to our young people.

This is, of course, entirely intentional, for a people without a history and a pride in it are a reduced to a demoralised mob, which the woke utopians intend to mould into something else.

Otto Inglis, Crossgates, Fife.

TIME TO JAIL THE PROTESTORS

LAST Monday there was yet another eco-demonstration, this time by Just Stop Oil. This was an apparent attempt to disrupt the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. The eco-demonstrators are seriously disrupting society, creating greenhouse gases and wasting police time when the police should be solving crime.

Firm action is needed against the activists in Affordable Energy, Extinction Rebellion, Tyre Extinguishers, Insulate Britain, Just Stop Oil, Animal Rebellion, The Fridays for Future Movement and other radical groups. The police must stop dancing and skateboarding with eco-demonstrators and asking those superglued to the road if they are comfortable and would they like a glass of water or a cup of tea. Demonstrators should be arrested, spend the night in jail and then be fast-tracked early the next morning into court and sentenced.

Those on taxpayer-funded welfare benefits and Scottish university students who get free education worth £9,000 a year should have these payments suspended for a period of time dependent on the severity of the offence.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow.

INVERARY IN NEED OF HELP

OUR little town of Inveraray is trying to raise £100,000 in order to buy back and restore our pier, which has been condemned for nearly eight years and was a big part of the town. We have been doing several fundraising events to try to raise the funds for this historic pier which years ago had boat trips, the Navy and the Waverley appearing on the shores of Loch Fyne. This is no more as there are no moorings for these larger boats or any connection via the water to any other towns.

With such problems with the Rest and Be Thankful, access via the water is also sorely missed. The pier was left for 20 years to deteriorate as the owners couldn’t afford the upkeep.

The locals of this little tourist town Inveraray have very few amenities, with even their local community hall falling down, no access to swimming pools for children, the local park is decades old and outdated, no football pitch and even the nearest gym is almost an hour's drive away. This is the first of many projects for the town in order to be able to use the pier also for water sports and be able to enjoy it as we used to as kids ourselves.

We are doing little events as much as possible to get the funding but as a small community council and town it is taking quite a long time to achieve our goals and we need a little help to support us and re-ain back one of Scotland's historic piers. Please see https://inveraraypier.scot/.

I hope that the story entices enough to help this little community get back on its feet once more.

Jacqueline Kerr, Inveraray.

POTTERING ABOUT

PERHAPS I can have the last word about who is the "better" feminist, JK Rowling or our own First Minister ("Toxicity down to a T: Was Potter author right to spell out her stance?", October 9)?

Surely the answer must be Nicola Sturgeon, otherwise Harry Potter would surely have had to have been Harriet N (Nonbinary) Potter.

Ian Graham, Erskine.