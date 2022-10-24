If you are a curry fan like myself, I’m certain you will definitely love this recipe. It’s quick, easy and with this creamy, aromatic famous Indian curry dish it will most certainly impress.

Ingredients: Serves 4-6

4 x Chicken Breasts – Diced

2 x Onions – peeled and diced

2 x Red chilli – deseeded and finely sliced

20g Fresh ginger – grated

5 x Garlic cloves – crushed

125g Unsalted butter

3 tsp. Garam masala

3 tsp. Ground coriander

80g Tomato paste

2 x Tins coconut milk

Fresh coriander

Cooking oil

Salt

Method

To begin heat a medium sized pan on a medium heat and sear off the chicken. Once coloured all round remove from the pan and set aside. In a clean medium sized pan add the butter and warm on a medium heat. Sweat off the onions, chilli, ginger and garlic until soft with no colour, roughly for 4-5 minutes. Next add the ground spices and cook for a further 3-4 minutes. Add the chicken to the pan and cook through for a few more minutes followed by the tomato paste. Add the coconut milk and turn to a simmer for around 30 minutes.

Serve with chopped coriander and rice!

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend