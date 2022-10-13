The King was greeted by cheers from children as he arrived to open a newly refurbished museum in Glasgow, nearly 40 years after it was originally opened by the Queen.
Dressed in Royal Stewart Hunting Tartan on his first official engagement in Glasgow as monarch, Charles looked delighted as he was presented with an autumnal wreath by local nursery children when he arrived at The Burrell Collection.
He was taken on a guided tour by Jane Rowlands, senior museums manager at Glasgow Life, and spoke to curators as he toured the exhibits.
The museum, situated in Pollok Park, closed to the public in October 2016 and reopened in March this year following a £68.25 million project that increased its gallery space by 35%.
The King was shown a statue of The Luohan which portrays a Buddhist monk.
The moment was particularly poignant as both his late mother and grandmother have previously been photographed beside it.
Following a viewing of the museum’s collection of stained-glass windows and elaborate tapestries, the King was escorted into a bright open foyer where he met with volunteers and those involved with the museum’s refurbishment.
The King was then invited to unveil a plaque by the chair of Glasgow Life, Annette Christie, who called it a “momentous occasion” for Glasgow.
She added: “Thirty-nine years ago, her late majesty Queen Elizabeth opened the original building.
“Today it is my great honour to invite His Majesty King Charles to unveil the plaque of our official reopening and refurbishment of the Burrell Collection.”
Charles unveiled the plaque which read: “The Burrell Collection opened 13 October 2022 by His Majesty the King.”
He met with local dignitaries during his visit, including faith leaders.
He left the museum to music from Notre Dame Academy pupils, and was sent on his way by local school children who waved flags and chanted “Charles”.
He greeted members of the public before leaving.
The Burrell Collection, which was opened by the Queen in 1983, was gifted to the city of Glasgow by Sir William Burrell and his wife Constance in 1944.
