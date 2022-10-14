WITH its colourfully painted buildings overlooking a harbour full of bobbing yachts, Tobermory – one of the most picturesque spots in Scotland – can look tranquil even in pouring rain.

It is the main town on the isle of Mull and is a magnet for visitors, both landlubbers and sailors.

But a few years ago the town was literally swamped with thousands of children eager to see their favourite characters’ home after it stood in as the fictional kids’ TV show, Balamory.

What was the story in Balamory? Well, for a start, you couldn’t move for pushchairs on the pavements and the ferry over from Oban resembled a liner returning soldiers from the Second World War.

My kids were as hooked on it as the next youngster which, looking back, was quite disturbing as they were 16 and 17 at the time.

Like thousands of other families, we marched around the town looking for Miss Hoolie’s house, PC Plum’s gaff and then telling a white lie to explain where Archie the inventor’s castle was.

It was actually in the Borders, but that’s a heck of a drive from Tobermory.

Bizarrely, a picture of us all standing outside Miss Hollie’s house made it into a leather-bound book tracing my family tree back several generations.

Quite how it ended up in there is anyone’s guess, but the caption claims we were standing outside the family home in Glasgow.

Miss Hoolie would no doubt have given us lines if she ever found out, but it gave us all a laugh.

This week, Balamory was sent back into the spotlight when it was named as one of the 13 Scottish locations which have shaped the history of the BBC.

As the broadcaster marks its centenary, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has teamed up with its counterparts across the UK to select 100 buildings and places which have defined the network’s coverage.

From the inspiration for Dr Who’s Tardis, to the filming location for Balamory, Scottish landscapes and architecture have had a profound impact on the BBC’s 100-year history. The map offers insight into the colourful facades of Main Street in Tobermory.

Also included, bizarrely, is the police box in Glasgow’s Buchanan Street, just one of four that remains in the city, which is apparently known for its role as the Tardis.

The Lodberrie in Shetland, built as a merchant’s trading post and now best known as the house of Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez from the BBC drama Shetland, is also featured.

The map considers four key themes – programmes that bring us together, iconic broadcasting buildings, innovative technology, and the people behind the places.

These range from the world’s first radio factory in Chelmsford to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom in Blackpool.

Charlestown Harbour in Cornwall which was the setting for Poldark is also on the list along with locations like the home of John Logie Baird, the inventor and television pioneer who was born in Helensburgh in 1888.

The broadcasting house used in Glasgow from 1935 to 2007 features, along with radio station 5SC, Scotland’s first official radio station, which launched from the city’s Bath Street in 1923.

The map reminds us of the great programmes that the BBC has made over the years that are now part of the national conscience.

It would have been the first channel the majority of us watched.

Highlights include David Attenborough explaining the natural world as only he can, with his groundbreaking Life on Earth as relevant today as it was when it was first broadcast in 1979.

The BBC was where we watched Wimbledon, The Open, the Olympics, the Grand National and cup finals.

It was the home of comedy, ground-breaking drama and was the go-to channel for all the big national events.

But today the BBC is a shell of what it once was as it cripples itself as it desperately tries to make itself relevant to the youth audience.

Many of the popular “old school” presenters are being pensioned off and replaced with people BBC management believe will help them connect with the Netflix generation.

It won’t though; how can it possibly do so?

The BBC has totally lost it way. Their 24-hour rolling news channels are just irritating and not the informative bulletins it was once famed for.

It has way too many news websites and channels that do nothing more than funnel money away from what licence fee payers really want to see, namely, the content for which the BBC was once famed.