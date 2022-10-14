Diversity and inclusion are the keys to unlocking potential and to allowing every single person to live a full life and last night The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards 2022 shone a spotlight on individuals and organisations who are shining examples of diversity in action.

The evening was a celebration of what can happen when everyone is given a chance to succeed, with awards going to a wide range of campaigns and initiatives that are opening doors in all areas of society.

Among the winners were Lothian Buses for their Accessibility and Inclusion Strategy, which triumphed in the Diversity in the Public Sector category, while a Menopause Campaign won BAE Systems PLC the title of Diversity Campaign of the Year.

Enoch Adeyemi, founder of Black Professionals Scotland, was named Diversity Hero of the Year for his efforts in supporting black ethnic minority professionals in the workplace and LEAP Sports and Scottish Sport Futures jointly won the Diversity in Sport title.

From educational initiatives to projects that have improved the chances of children living in some of the poorest and most excluded areas of Scotland, the list of winners was an insight into how lives can be enhanced and opportunities increased when everyone is given a chance to participate fully.

Lynne McBurney, Group Head of People, Arnold Clark Automobiles, who sponsored the Diversity Campaign of the Year Award, said: “It was a wonderful evening and great to see how many companies are committed to creating workplaces that champion diversity and make sure inclusion is at the top of their agenda.”

Vicky Bawa, Head of Diversity & Inclusion for BAE Systems, said:“It’s really important for us all to talk about the menopause in the workplace. We are immensely proud of what we are doing in BAE Systems to create a workplace where we can have open and honest conversations, whilst supporting colleagues experiencing the menopause from a physical, mental health and wellbeing perspective.

“Winning the ‘Diversity Campaign Of The Year’ Award in recognition of the great work we are doing is amazing. We encourage all employers to create menopause friendly businesses, it’s not only the right thing to do but essential in creating inclusive workplace for all.”

“Menopause has been a taboo subject for far too long. With three in four women experiencing a wide range of symptoms, it’s important that we’re able to have open, respectful conversations about menopause so that nobody feels the need to suffer in silence, or mask what they’re going through.

At BAE Systems, we believe in gender inclusivity and last year we made the commitment to being a menopause friendly employer. Since then, I’m pleased to see just how far we’ve come in increasing menopause awareness and understanding with our workforce. This is another important step in creating an inclusive workplace in which we support one another to be our best.

As the sponsor for gender across our company, I’m delighted that our company has been recognised externally through The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards, particularly as there are so many organisations doing outstanding work in this area.” comments Sir Simon Lister, Managing Director of Naval Ships, BAE Systems plc.

Alan Burns, executive director of City Building, sponsors of the Building Inclusive Communities award said: “Listening to the accomplishments of those on our shortlist has been wonderful. Overall, the high standard of entries is staggering, and everyone should be very proud of themselves.

“City Building is extremely passionate about creating inclusive and diverse spaces that can meet the needs of everyone. This is highlighted by our investment in industry-leading adapted machinery for our RSBi manufacturing facility where more than half of our workforce has a disability.

“Congratulations to everyone at Morgan Stanley on their win tonight. Their commitment to engaging with their local community to foster inclusion and diversity has been inspiring to all.”

Fergus McMillan, Head of Equality and Diversity, Skills Development Scotland who are sponsors of Diversity in the Public Sector award, said:

“I would like to congratulate all those recognised at The Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Awards 2022.

“Their example represents the very best of what it means to be an inclusive organisation and they should be very proud of their achievements.

“The Diversity Awards are a perfect and rightly high-profile opportunity to celebrate the vital progress in this area and support our belief that inclusion builds stronger organisations while revitalising Scotland’s economy.”

Monica Medina, Policy & Research Manager Anti-Racist Education at SQA, sponsors of Diversity Through Education, said: “This year’s event has been a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the individuals, businesses and organisations playing a huge role in creating a more equal society in Scotland. I hope the inspired acts of the nominees spark ideas to push things further—to reimagine how we think and act to generate new possibilities.”

Forbes Dunlop, interim CEO of sportscotland said: “The 2022 Diversity Awards were a wonderful celebration of the projects, organisations and individuals that put diversity, equality and inclusion at the heart of their work.

“Congratulations to all the winners, it was heartening to hear about all the work being done in these areas. As the national agency for sport we understand that plenty more needs to be done and we are committed to providing leadership and influencing change in these areas.”

And Ruth Minnican, Head of Corporate Relations Supply Chain and Procurement, Diageo, whose company sponsored Diversity Hero of the Year said: “We were delighted to be involved in this year’s Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards, it was a fantastic celebration of the great work individuals and organisations across Scotland are doing to champion and drive Inclusion & Diversity. At Diageo we believe the most inclusive and diverse culture makes for a better business and a better world – a huge well done to all the winners who really are making a difference to their employees and in their communities.”

Winners 2022

Diversity Star Performer - 1 - 250 employees

Glasgow Science Centre – Winner

The Glasgow Barons - Musicians in Exile – Commendation

Diversity Star Performer - 250+ employees

STV Expert Voices – Winner

Diversity through Education - sponsored by SQA

Uteach Ltd - Scottish Online Lessons – Winner

Diversity in Sport – sponsored by sportscotland

LEAP Sports - Pride Youth Games – Winner

Scottish Sports Futures – Winner

Diversity Campaign of the Year – sponsored by Arnold Clark

BAE Systems PLC - Menopause Campaign – Winner

Diversity Hero of the Year – sponsored by Diageo

Active Life Club - Mohammed Razaq – Commendation

Black Professionals Scotland - Enoch Adeyemi – Winner

Diversity in the Public Sector – sponsored by Skills Development Scotland

Lothian Buses - Accessibility and Inclusion Strategy – Winner

Diversity in the Third Sector

AAI EmployAbility - Winner

Finding Your Feet - Commendation

Building Inclusive Communities – sponsored by City Building

Morgan Stanley Glasgow – Healthy Glasgow – Winner

Design for Diversity – sponsored by BAE Systems

Age Scotland - Virtual Reality Dementia Experience - Winner