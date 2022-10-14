A cannabis farm which was discovered after a blaze tore through a building was worth more than £1 million to the criminals behind the scheme, detectives have said.
Firefighters battled to put out a blaze in High Street, Cowdenbeath, Fife, on September 27, when smoke was seen billowing out of a building.
Emergency services discovered a cannabis farm inside the property, which Police Scotland detectives said contained plants with a potential street value of more than £1 million.
Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh, of West Fife CID, said officers continue to carry out inquiries into the cause of both the fire and to find those behind the cannabis farm.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information about this incident to come forward,” said Mr Marsh.
“I am also particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen people in and around the affected properties in the weeks leading up to the incident.”
The detective urged anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0753 of September 27, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Nobody was injured in the blaze, police said, and firefighters were at the scene for about 12 hours.
Witnesses said they had saw firefighters enter the former G’s convenience store as fire engulfed the rooms above.
