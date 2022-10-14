A man who died in the crash on the A9 in the Highlands has been formally identified by police.
George Leslie Norris, 64, from Bankfoot, Perthshire, died at the scene after his silver Ford C-Max car, travelling south, was involved in a collision with a Mercedes van and a blue Renault Captur which were both travelling north.
The incident happened at about 6.45pm on Wednesday, October 12 on the A9 near Kingussie.
Mr Norris was pronounced dead at the scene.
Others involved in the collision were checked over by paramedics at the scene.
Constable Nicola Curley, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Norris’s family at this very difficult time.
“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am requesting anyone who may have any information or dash cam footage of the their journey on the A9 around the time please call 101, quoting reference 2835 of 12 October 2022.”
