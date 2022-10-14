Tributes have poured in for Robbie Coltrane following the iconic Scottish actor's death at the age of 72.
The Rutherglen-born star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, paid tribute to the “incredible” Coltrane.
“I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again,” Rowling wrote, accompanied with a picture of the pair.
“He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him.
“I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”
Stephen Fry, who starred with Coltrane in the comedy series Alfresco, tweeted: "I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time.
“Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, ‘Alfresco’. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also paid tribute, tweeting: "Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama.
"I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker. Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed. RIP,."
James Phelps, who starred alongside Robbie Coltrane as Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter films, recalled his first memory of the actor following his death aged 72.
“I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun,” Phelps tweeted.
“And I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14-year old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said ‘Enjoy it, you’ll be great’. Thank you for that,” he tweeted.
The official Twitter account for the Harry Potter films said the team was “hugely saddened” by the news of Robbie Coltrane’s death aged 72.
“We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films,” the message said.
“He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed.”
Daniel Radcliffe remembered his Harry Potter co-star as “one of the funniest people” and an “incredible actor”.
Radcliffe shared fond memories from set in a statement shared with the PA news agency, saying: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.
“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.
“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
And Tony Robinson, who starred alongside Coltrane in British sitcom Blackadder, tweeted: “Robbie! You were such a sweet man and so talented as a comic and as a straight actor,” Robinson wrote on Twitter.
“‘Dictionary’ was my favourite episode of the Adder ever and it was all down to you mate. Rest well x”
