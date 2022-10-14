A man has been sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment following a fire which destroyed a church in Glasgow.

Ryan Haggerty, 25, pled guilty to wilful fire-raising and danger to life on July 13 at the High Court in Glasgow. ​

On Friday he was sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment and a further four years on licence at the High Court in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to St Simon’s Roman Catholic Church on Partick Bridge Street, Partick, around 2.50am on Wednesday, 28 July, 2021.

There were no reports of injuries but nearby residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution while the building was made safe.

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald said: “This devastating crime caused distress to the whole community and I hope that the sentencing today can bring them justice as they continue to rebuild on what was lost in the fire.

“This was a wicked act by a man with complete disregard for those who could have been hurt by his actions.

“It’s thanks to the work of officers, our partners at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the help of the community, we were able to bring him to justice. I would like to thank everyone who helped with our enquiries.”