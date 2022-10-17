It was recorded in Memphis, Tennessee and established the band as one of Scotland's greatest commercial successes.
Popped In Souled Out was released by Wet Wet Wet in September 1984 and went on to sell millions of copies world-wide with hits including Sweet Little Mystery and Wishing I was Lucky ensuring it earned its place in most teenage girls' record collections.
In news that will delight fans and almost 40 years since it was launched, the band's frontman Marti Pellow is to perform the entire album for a one-off homecoming gig in Glasgow.
The Clydebank-born singer will play the SEC Armadillo with the RSNO on March 26 next year.
The singer said he was excited to perform the album in "such a special way" with a live orchestra.
A spokesperson for the RSNO added: “We’re really looking forward to performing with Marti Pellow for his homecoming show next year.
"We’ve long enjoyed collaborating with many different Scottish artists over the years.
"Concerts like this are a great chance to reach new audiences whilst showcasing the variety of talent that we have in Scotland."
Wet Wet Wet was formed at Clydebank High School and ook their name from the song “gettin, havin, holdin” from the band Scritti Politti.
In 1988 the band were named Best British Newcomer at the Brit Awards.
They performed their top ten hit, “Wishing I Was Lucky”, to a televised audience of millions at Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday celebrations.
The single Love is All Around was number one for fifteen consecutive weeks, the second longest UK chart reign of all time. The band then took the decision to delete the record from sale. It went on to spend a further twenty-two weeks in the top 75.
Both John Martyn and Van Morrison received co-writers' credits for the song Sweet Little Mystery, which was the fifth single from their debut album and the second biggest success globally.
It reached number five on the weekly UK Singles Chart the same year as its release. The following year, the song became an international hit, entering the top 20 in Belgium, France, Ireland, Netherlands and New Zealand.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 21) at 9am at www.ticketmaster.co.uk
