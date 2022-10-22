SHRINES OF GAIETY

Kate Atkinson

(Doubleday, £20)

In her Author’s Note, triple-Costa-winner Atkinson admits that her research for this lively Jazz Age novel skewed more towards “gossipy, chattering” accounts than serious history tomes. The result is a novel that acknowledges the dark, dangerous underbelly of the era, but which is mainly a celebration of its effervescence and glamour.

It’s 1926, and the indomitable nightclub proprietor Nellie Coker (based on the real-life Kate Meyrick) is released from Holloway Prison after falling foul of the licensing laws. Born in Scotland and educated in France, Nellie worked her way up from nothing after leaving her deadbeat husband and relocating to London with her children. She proved to be an adept, hard-nosed businesswoman, building an empire of five Soho nightclubs where gangsters rub shoulders with royalty. She manages them with the help of her children – Niven, Edith, Betty, Shirley, Ramsay and Kitty – whom she has raised in the same brisk, businesslike manner.

Watching her release from a distance is Chief Inspector Frobisher of the Yard, who believes that a spate of missing girls can be traced back to her premises and is intent on bringing her down. Frobisher’s plan is somehow to infiltrate Nellie’s operation and gather evidence against her, and he finds his ideal mole when Gwendolen Kelling comes down from York to search for a friend’s 14-year-old daughter, Freda, who has run away from home with dreams of West End stardom. Now a librarian, Gwendolen nursed soldiers during the war, an experience that imbued her with “steel” and taught her how to keep her head in a crisis. Impressed by her assertiveness and daring, Frobisher hatches a scheme to sneak her into Nellie’s flagship club, the Amethyst.

The dynamic between the spirited Gwendolen and the reticent, dejected Frobisher is ripe with possibilities, even before it’s complicated by her growing intimacy with the aloof Niven Coker, but that’s just one of many pleasingly intertwined threads in a story that’s told from around a dozen points of view, giving it a sprawling and immersive scope. With so many characters to keep us on board with, Atkinson understands the importance of getting us invested in them as quickly as possible and has a knack for getting straight to the heart of character. Wise-cracking, self-satisfied sisters Betty and Shirley are the only major characters who feel undeveloped. Much of the book is spent following the misadventures of Gwendolen’s quarry, young Freda, who arrives in London convinced she’s destined for fame and belatedly realises that a stagestruck and only moderately talented girl from the provinces will be eaten alive in the West End, and that she might have to settle for becoming a shilling-a-dance girl at a Nellie Coker establishment if an even worse fate is to be avoided.

This is most definitely the London of the Bright Young Things, but for all the partying, dressing-up and affected loucheness, Atkinson’s deeper interest is in the industry that services them – and its victims, the young women whose bodies are fished out of the Thames to be laid out on mortuary slabs with little hope of identification. The roots of the hedonistic atmosphere can be seen everywhere in the trauma left behind by the recent war – from the monuments springing up all over the city to Frobisher’s melancholy, Niven’s detachment and Gwendolen’s reawakened passion for life.

That being said, despite the shootings, stabbings, mortuaries, abortionists and post-war trauma, Atkinson keeps the tone light, even cosy, shaping it into an arch commentary on the Roaring Twenties that’s pacey and thoroughly engaging right to the end.

ALASTAIR MABBOTT