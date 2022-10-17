This article was brought to you by Adam Walker and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald

Players looking for safe and trustworthy gambling sites that offer fair games and fast banking options can register at the best offshore casino sites. These gambling sites accept players from different parts of the globe.

Additionally, international casinos come with top-quality features, like robust security, effective customer service, bountiful bonuses, etc. Furthermore, they accept several fiat currencies and digital coins to accommodate foreign players.

This article reviews some of the best international casinos and explains some of their notable features that players need to know.

Our Best International Overseas Online Casinos

What are international casinos?

Overseas online casinos are reputable gaming destinations open to gamers from different countries. Also, these gambling sites support multiple languages and offer bountiful bonuses, including free spins, reload bonuses, cashback bonuses, welcome packages, free bets, and hosts of others.

Apart from accepting gamers from different jurisdictions, the platforms work with top-ranking payment and game providers. Additionally, they are licensed by top regulators in the gambling industry and adopt strict security measures to comply with gambling industry safety standards and protect their players from fraudsters.

Some benefits of playing at an offshore casino include bigger rewards, higher transaction limits, round-the-clock customer support, mobile compatibility, etc.

How do we rate the best overseas casinos?

We selected the best worldwide casino sites by looking closely at a few parameters. Here are some of the factors considered during the screening process:

Bonuses

You can identify reputable offshore online casinos through their reward system. Besides their massive rewards, the bonus terms and conditions are not outrageous. Furthermore, they provide all categories of bettors with impressive rewards, including free bets, bingo bonuses, cashback bonuses, crypto bonuses, etc.

Licenses

Another criterion we considered when picking the best international casino site is the license; recognized gambling commissions regulate our shortlisted platforms; therefore, they are ideal for gamers looking for an online gaming destination they can trust with their funds.

Security measures

Besides holding a valid license, a gambling site must fortify its platform against hackers and fraudsters to protect players’ financial and personal information. Also, they must work with reputable software and payment providers.

Why play at worldwide casinos?

Many players prefer worldwide casinos because they offer bigger bonuses. As mentioned on Wish Casinos, these platforms also run impressive promotions to reward regular players. Furthermore, these gambling sites are accessible on portable devices, allowing gaming to play their favorite games without restrictions due to location or time.

It is worth mentioning that these online casinos work with the best software providers to offer fair and thrilling games, including live dealer games, slots, roulettes, pokers, etc.

Best International casino sites

If you are looking for a safe overseas online casino that offers top-notch products and services, consider our selected casino sites:

Mr. Sloty casino

Mr. Sloty casino supports multiple currencies, including INR, CAB, BRL, AUD, ZAR, AUD, etc. Besides, it adopts tight security measures to prevent identity and financial theft.

The platform features an extensive selection of games from respected developers like Playtech, Novomatic, Vivo Gaming, Net Entertainment, Microgaming, etc. Mr. Sloty casino supports safe banking methods, including Skrill, Bank Transfer, Interac, Paysafecard, etc.

Visit Mr. Sloty

4Crowns casino

4Crowns casino features over 1000 engaging slots, including Dead or Alive, The True Sheriff, Magic Portals, Gonzo Quests, etc.

These games are accessible on internet-enabled mobile devices like iPads, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Furthermore, the online casino supports crypto payments and other reliable banking options like credit and debit cards, bank transfers, etc. The customer representatives are responsive, friendly, and dutiful; players can get in touch with them via telephone, email, and live chat.

Visit 4Crowns Casino

Ocean Breeze casino

Ocean Breeze casino welcomes casino players with attractive welcome packages, comprising 150 extra spins. Also, the online gaming destination features colorful graphics and is easy to navigate.

Some benefits you can enjoy at Ocean Breeze casino include fast and safe transactions, mobile support, top-quality games, and reliable customer support. Besides cryptocurrency, the platform accepts Neosurf, AMEX, Neteller, Skrill, and Bank Transfer.

Visit Ocean Breeze Casino

DamSlots casino

DamSlots casino is a multi-lingual offshore gambling site with over 1600 thrilling games. Some supported languages are Finnish, French, German, Norwegian, etc. The online casino has a smooth user interface; players can access this website via mobile devices. Furthermore, the platform welcomes casino players with a 750% bonus. In addition, it offers free bets, crypto bonuses, cashback bonuses, etc.

The gambling site features popular slot games from renowned providers like Saucify, Play N Go, Microgaming, Betsoft, etc.

Visit DamSlots

My Stake casino

Are you looking for safe offshore casino sites that support digital coins? If so, consider My Stakes casino.

The gambling site has a huge game library comprising poker, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, etc. Also, it features a sportsbook section where bettors can wager on local and international sports events. Curacao Gaming Authority regulates My Stakes casino; the platform supports digital coins and reliable banking options, including Skrill, Paysafecard, Neosurf, etc.

Visit My Stake Casino

Hustles casino

Hustles casino has an appealing design and features a vast game selection, comprising table games, slots, roulettes, poker, blackjack, etc.

Furthermore, the website is available in over twenty languages, including Spanish, German, Arabic, Chinese, etc. Besides its user-friendly layout, the platform offers casino players and sports bettors generous rewards. It supports several payment methods, including Qiwi wallet, Paysafecard, MasterCard, Visa, etc.

Visit Hustles Casino

Types of overseas casinos

Depending on their preferred features, players can register at different offshore gambling sites like mobile casinos, slots sites, football betting sites, or new casino sites. Check the features of these platforms below:

New international casinos

They are newly launched online gaming destinations with modern features such as state-of-the-art encryption technology, live streaming, intuitive mobile, and desktop interfaces, etc. These websites offer eye-catching bonuses to new and existing bettors.

Live overseas casinos

These platforms are ideal for players looking to play games that offer a land-based casino experience; they host a decent range of live dealer games from respected software companies like Ezugi, Vivo Gaming, Atmosfera, Evolution Gaming, etc.

Mobile worldwide casinos

You can sign up at these online gaming destinations if you like to play real money games via a mobile app or directly on your phone browser. Also, they feature several betting products, allowing bettors to wager on local and international sports events, casino games, and esports.

Games at offshore casino sites

International online casinos are unbeatable when it comes to game selection; they work with the best software companies in the gambling industry. Here are the top games you can enjoy on these platforms:

Slots - Slots are games of chance with multiple variants, appealing themes, and exciting rewards. Their outcomes are controlled by RNG software, which makes them fair and random. Exciting slot variants you can play at worldwide casinos are Big Bass Bonanza, Fruit shops, Magic Portals, Dead or Alive, etc.

Bingo - Bingo is a perfect game for fun-seekers looking to play a simple game. Furthermore, bingo comes in different types and is compatible with a broad range of internet-enabled mobile devices. Also, some platform offers bingo bonuses to interested players.

Poker - Poker is a fascinating card game that requires a certain level of skills. Also, players can boost their winning chances by learning effective poker strategies and applying them. Our selected offshore sites feature exciting poker variants like Oasis Poker Classic, Bonus Poker, etc.

Advantages of international casinos

Foreign gambling sites support numerous banking methods, including e-wallets, cryptocurrency, credit cards, etc. Besides, they have higher transaction limits, giving room for high rollers. These platforms are also mobile-compatible, allowing players to sign up, deposit, and play real money games via smartphones, iPhones, and tablets.

Furthermore, they offer massive bonuses to sports bettors, crypto users, bingo players, and casino enthusiasts.

Disadvantages of foreign casinos

Offshore casino sites are not ideal for problem gamblers because they have fewer restrictions. Also, they don’t work with gambling self-help tools designed to block addicted gamers.

Additionally, they support credit card payments and allow players to stake high, which might not be helpful to players battling addictions.

Payment of offshore online

The banking method is an integral aspect of online gambling because it determines the success of every transaction. Hence, casino operators must work hand in hand with the best payment providers.

Apart from that, players prefer platforms with safe and reliable banking methods. Some factors you must check before selecting a banking method are accessibility, safety, transaction speed, bonus eligibility, etc. Here are some trusted payment options at International casinos:

Licenses at offshore casino sites

Worldwide casinos hold licenses from respected gambling authorities, which means they are answerable to their regulators. Before obtaining a gambling license, they need to meet the conditions spelled out by the gambling commission.

Furthermore, the regulators monitor their activities and ensure that the casino site offers top-quality gaming products and services. Any platform that does not abide by the rules may have its license revoked.

Here are top gambling regulators you should look out for when selecting a safe and reliable offshore online casino:

How to tell the difference between reputable overseas casinos and fraud?

Suppose you want to differentiate reliable offshore casino sites from dishonest ones. In that case, you need to pay close attention to some vital parameters, including customer support, license, reputation, software and payment providers, and hosts of others.

After checking the license details, you need to find out information about the gambling site’s reputation. This way, you can know the quality of products and services available on these platforms.

The quality of customer support also lets you know if the online casino is reliable. A reputable international casino offers high-quality support services through several contact points, including social media platforms, email, online chat, and telephone. Furthermore, reliable casinos provide fast, safe, and convenient banking methods that enable gamers to transact without glitches.

Bonuses at worldwide casinos

One of the notable benefits of overseas casinos is their impressive bonuses designed to boost players’ bankrolls and elongate their playtimes. Here are some rewards you can enjoy on these platforms:

Cashback offers - Online casinos offer 5 to 10 percent cashback bonuses to qualified players. Qualified players get rewarded every day. Check the promotion page to check the eligibility criteria.

Free Spins - Players can get extra spins as a welcome bonus or reload bonus Gamers can try new slots without using their funds by unlocking this offer. Some of the conditions that come with this bonus are wagering requirements, validity period, and eligible games.

Welcome offers - Worldwide casinos attract players by offering juicy welcome packages. These rewards are easy to claim and may cover the first few deposits. You can claim this offer by making a qualifying deposit, which is usually stated clearly on the promotion page.

FAQ

A. What are international online casinos?

They are trusted gambling sites that are open to players from different parts of the globe. These platforms offer a safe and exciting gambling experience as they adopt tight security and work with the best payment and software companies.

B. Is RTP different at all offshore casinos?

Return to Player (RTP) is not equal at all offshore sites, meaning that there are platforms that offer casino games with high RTP values, thereby boosting players' earnings over time.

C. What are the best overseas casinos?

Our recommended international sites include DamSlots casino, Hustles casino, Ocean Breeze casino, My Stakes casino, etc. Respected gambling authority regulates them. Also, they adopt strict security measures.

D. How to avoid bad streaks at worldwide casinos?

Avoid rogue operators and play real money games that you are familiar with; other ways to avoid losing your bets continuously at offshore gambling sites include proper bankroll management and avoiding excessive gambling.

E. Are all foreign casinos safe?

Players’ safety is not guaranteed at all international casinos; players can avoid fraudulent operators by avoiding platforms without valid licenses and those with poor reputations.

F. Is it legal to join an international gambling site?

You can set up an account at a worldwide casino site without breaching the law if you are under the gambling age threshold. Furthermore, check your country's gambling law to see if it supports online betting.

