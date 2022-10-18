WITH less than a month to go until the awards ceremony, the finalists for The Herald Law Awards of Scotland 2022 have been announced. More than 40 legal firms, departments and professionals are in the running for a total of 17 different awards covering every aspect of law in Scotland.
Amongst them are Allan McDougall Solicitors, Digby Brown, Ledingham Chalmers LLP and Livingstone Brown, all of whom are shortlisted in the category of Law Firm of the Year - Scottish Independents, which is sponsored by IDEX Consulting; while Anderson Strathern and McNabs are in the running for the Private Client Team of the Year award.
The Herald Law Awards of Scotland were launched in 2004 and they continue to recognise those individuals and legal firms who uphold the highest standards and deliver exceptional services. From Pro Bono work and transactions, to in-house lawyers and criminal law, the awards recognise professionalism and effectiveness wherever the law is practised. Scrutinising this year’s entries was a panel of distinguished judges that included advocate Usman Tariq; Murray Etherington, President, Law Society Scotland and Frances McMenamin QC and these and their fellow judges will be at the ceremony in Glasgow on Friday, 11 November when the winners will be announced.
The event promises to be a Who’s Who of the legal profession as from the outset, 18 years ago, The Herald Law Awards for Scotland has been recognised as one of the most important events in the calendar for those who work in this sector, bringing together established figures, emerging talent, new ideas and firms who together deliver the highest possible legal and advice and representation for their clients. Also anticipating the event are those who have given their support to the awards, including Meena Bahanda, Head of Legal – Scotland , IDEX Consulting, sponsors of both Law Firm of the Year and Law Firm of the Year – Scottish Independents, who says: “IDEX Consulting is delighted to continue to support the celebration of the excellent work in the Scottish Legal Sector. “We were bowled over by the enthusiasm shown by last year’s entrants and we are excited to see what next month’s event will bring.
Meanwhile Ronnie Murison, Director of Sheriff Officer Services at Stirling Park LLP, Messengers-at-Arms and Sheriff Officers, says: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Law Awards, supporting both the Debt Recovery Firm of the Year and Litigation Firm of the Year categories. These categories are directly associated with the work of sheriff officers and we are keen to give recognition to the outstanding firms in this field.” Other sponsors include The Law Society of Scotland who are backing the Innovation Award, a category that recognises fresh working practices, new business streams and the impact of technology on how legal services are delivered. Awards will also be given out this year for Solicitor of the Year, Junior Solicitor of the Year, Manager of the Year and High Street Firm of the Year, while a CSR Award will recognise one legal team that has made a significant contribution to its local community.
Meanwhile two other awards, one for Outstanding Contribution and the other for Lifetime Achievement, will be given out on the night to two members of Scotland’s legal community who represent the very best of the profession and who have demonstrated their commitment to serving the law over many years.
Full details on the event and this year's finalists can be found at https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/lawawards/
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here