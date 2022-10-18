WITH less than a month to go until the awards ceremony, the finalists for The Herald Law Awards of Scotland 2022 have been announced. More than 40 legal firms, departments and professionals are in the running for a total of 17 different awards covering every aspect of law in Scotland.

Amongst them are Allan McDougall Solicitors, Digby Brown, Ledingham Chalmers LLP and Livingstone Brown, all of whom are shortlisted in the category of Law Firm of the Year - Scottish Independents, which is sponsored by IDEX Consulting; while Anderson Strathern and McNabs are in the running for the Private Client Team of the Year award.

The Herald Law Awards of Scotland were launched in 2004 and they continue to recognise those individuals and legal firms who uphold the highest standards and deliver exceptional services. From Pro Bono work and transactions, to in-house lawyers and criminal law, the awards recognise professionalism and effectiveness wherever the law is practised. Scrutinising this year’s entries was a panel of distinguished judges that included advocate Usman Tariq; Murray Etherington, President, Law Society Scotland and Frances McMenamin QC and these and their fellow judges will be at the ceremony in Glasgow on Friday, 11 November when the winners will be announced.

The event promises to be a Who’s Who of the legal profession as from the outset, 18 years ago, The Herald Law Awards for Scotland has been recognised as one of the most important events in the calendar for those who work in this sector, bringing together established figures, emerging talent, new ideas and firms who together deliver the highest possible legal and advice and representation for their clients. Also anticipating the event are those who have given their support to the awards, including Meena Bahanda, Head of Legal – Scotland , IDEX Consulting, sponsors of both Law Firm of the Year and Law Firm of the Year – Scottish Independents, who says: “IDEX Consulting is delighted to continue to support the celebration of the excellent work in the Scottish Legal Sector. “We were bowled over by the enthusiasm shown by last year’s entrants and we are excited to see what next month’s event will bring.

Meanwhile Ronnie Murison, Director of Sheriff Officer Services at Stirling Park LLP, Messengers-at-Arms and Sheriff Officers, says: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Law Awards, supporting both the Debt Recovery Firm of the Year and Litigation Firm of the Year categories. These categories are directly associated with the work of sheriff officers and we are keen to give recognition to the outstanding firms in this field.” Other sponsors include The Law Society of Scotland who are backing the Innovation Award, a category that recognises fresh working practices, new business streams and the impact of technology on how legal services are delivered. Awards will also be given out this year for Solicitor of the Year, Junior Solicitor of the Year, Manager of the Year and High Street Firm of the Year, while a CSR Award will recognise one legal team that has made a significant contribution to its local community.

Meanwhile two other awards, one for Outstanding Contribution and the other for Lifetime Achievement, will be given out on the night to two members of Scotland’s legal community who represent the very best of the profession and who have demonstrated their commitment to serving the law over many years.

Full details on the event and this year's finalists can be found at https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/lawawards/