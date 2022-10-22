No gardener should ignore the rich harvest of fallen leaves just now. Research is showing that after rotting down, the resulting leaf-mould not only improves soil structure but also contains nutrients.
Despite its immeasurable value to gardeners, you can’t buy leaf-mould, you need to make your own.
The best approach is to construct two square boxes next to each other, with either wooden or wire netting sides. Simply collect fallen leaves by using a rotary mower, leaf blower or tine rake. Pile the leaves into one box and leave to rot down over 18 months.
Use the second box for the following year. Leaves must be kept moist, so leave open to the rain. When harvesting, you’ll find a top, dry layer; scrape it into the other box and dig out the good stuff.
You can also use large plastic bags. Use a fork to pierce holes in the side and bottom of bags and again leave the top open.
The resulting well rotted leaf-mould undoubtedly improves the ground’s quality, acts as a brilliant mulch on beds and containers and, critically, contains very few weed seeds.
But there is much more nutritional value than has previously been realised. Deciduous trees admittedly do reabsorb nutrients from leaves in autumn. The reducing light levels we’re seeing just now trigger the process.
Trees start by removing up to 95% of the green pigment, chlorophyll, leaving the red, yellow and orange pigments. This incidentally explains why we’re enjoying such a wonderful autumn display.
Trees then remove other nutrients, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, safely storing them in their trunks and, to a lesser extent, in twigs and roots.
Around 10-30% of calcium and magnesium is removed. While this process is ending, a line of small corky cells grows at the edge of leaves, the abscission zone, and the leaves then fall.
The amount of nutrient left in leaves varies largely according to species and the ground’s fertility. A tree doesn’t need to expend energy in re-absorption when the soil is fertile and can easily supply most of its needs in spring. But some always remains, even in poor ground.
As we know only too well in Scotland, autumn gales often strip trees of leaves prematurely, so although we miss their glorious colours, they will be more nutritious.
Leaves are even more valuable for gardeners than has often been thought.
Plant of the week
The leaves of Viburnum opulus, Guelder rose, turn to pink and claret in autumn making a striking display. An added bonus are the translucent red berries, if the blackbirds haven’t eaten them first. These berries are very acidic and mildly toxic to humans so are better left for the birds.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here