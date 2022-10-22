“Adventures in New Music” is the promise of Aberdeen’s Sound Festival which opens on Wednesday and runs until October 30.

Artists in residence Garth Knox (viola), Nicholas Daniel (oboe) and Ben Goldsheider (horn) alongside Emily Hultmark (bassoon) and Elise Dabrowski (double bass) will give recitals and perform in a special “Endangered Instrument Ensemble”. Knox will also conduct an Endangered Instrument Orchestra, bringing together amateur and professional performers from across the north-east. Look out, too, for an appearance from Breton piper extraordinaire Ewan Keravec with his ensemble, Sonneurs, pictured, making their UK debut. Among the sound co-commissions featured in the festival is a new Piano Quintet by Sir James MacMillan.