With a role in beloved sitcom Gavin and Stacey and a gig hosting one of the USA’s biggest talk shows. James Corden is a household name.
The 44-year-old strikes an upbeat, friendly tone on TV, but his alleged behaviour in a New York restaurant has left a bad taste in the mouth.
You can tell everything about a person from watching them interact with service staff, so what have we learned about James Corden?
Describing him as “the most abusive customer to my servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago”, high-profile restaurateur Keith McNally told his Instagram followers on Monday night that he had banned Corden from his Balthazar brasserie.
His post began: “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man”.
That’s a bit much.
I know. The man is not a hugely gifted comedian.
I quite like that thing he does where he sings songs in a car with famous musicians.
You mean ‘James Corden Chauffeurs Infinitely More Talented People While Making It All About Himself’?
I could have sworn it was called Carpool Karaoke. Did McNally elaborate on Corden’s behaviour?
He shared two manager’s reports, each detailing instances when Corden was purportedly rude to Balthazar staff.
The first claimed Corden was “extremely nasty” to Balthazar’s manager after a hair was found in his food. The Late Late Show host allegedly demanded: “Get us another round of drinks this second, and also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I won’t write any nasty reviews on Yelp or anything like that”.
I treat new haters of James Corden like people who suddenly get into bands.— Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) October 18, 2022
Where were you at the start?
On the second occasion, an issue with his wife’s omelette apparently resulted in Corden “yelling like crazy to the server”. The Peter Rabbit star is quoted as saying: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself”.
Has Corden responded?
Anyone can make mistakes, but the measure of a man is whether he has the decency to own his behaviour and apologise. The fact that this apology came after the story was in the public domain and threatened his reputation as an affable cheeky chappie is neither here nor there.
In a post on Instagram, McNally said: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely…anyone magnanimous enough to apologise to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere…All is forgiven”.
So his career’s not over then?
The dream of a sequel to his wildly acclaimed 2009 cinematic tour de force Lesbian Vampire Killers has not yet died.
