Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations may be dampened after it was revealed that far fewer people would be able to attend 2022's event compared to previous years.
This comes amid uncertainty around the Edinburgh Christmas market's future after its previous organiser pulled out when it informed Edinburgh City Council that it could not fulfil its contractual obligations.
READ MORE: Is the Edinburgh Christmas market 2022 cancelled?
Recently, Unique events, now known as Unique Assembly, won back the right to facilitate this year's Hogmanay celebrations in the Scottish capital after losing it in 2016.
The tickets currently on sale number around 30,000, far smaller than in previous years.
🎆 BACK WITH A BANG! 🎆— Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) October 18, 2022
Dance your way into 2023 with 30,000 others at the world-famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party 🥳
Tickets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/TlB029H9Ve pic.twitter.com/qudHgoZgwu
Ticket numbers reached highs of 60,000 before the coronavirus pandemic forced all major social gatherings to stop amid concerns over the spread of the virus.
This means that the festival's capacity has been cut in half from previous new years' celebrations.
However, there will be a further 10,000 tickets sold for the Concert in the Gardens below Edinburgh Castle. These tickets are currently not on sale.
The event will have a smaller capacity due to this being the first such event since Covid-19 restrictions ended.
In a statement on their website, the event organisers said: “We can’t wait to welcome people back to celebrate in Edinburgh at the home of Hogmanay.”
READ MORE: Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022: Everything you need to know
What's on at Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2022?
This year's Hogmanay is to have the usual New Years' events such as the Edinburgh street party which takes place in the capital's historic city centre.
There is also going to be a live DJ set where revellers can welcome 2023 to the sound of music.
In a collaboration with the wearable tech firm, Xylobands, partygoers will also be able to create their own light show using LED wristbands which change in sted with what the DJ is playing.
Everything you need to know about Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2022
With Hogmanay fast approaching, here is everything you need to know about the event summarised in one handy article: Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022: Everything you need to know
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here