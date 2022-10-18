Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations may be dampened after it was revealed that far fewer people would be able to attend 2022's event compared to previous years.

This comes amid uncertainty around the Edinburgh Christmas market's future after its previous organiser pulled out when it informed Edinburgh City Council that it could not fulfil its contractual obligations.

Recently, Unique events, now known as Unique Assembly, won back the right to facilitate this year's Hogmanay celebrations in the Scottish capital after losing it in 2016.

The tickets currently on sale number around 30,000, far smaller than in previous years.

Ticket numbers reached highs of 60,000 before the coronavirus pandemic forced all major social gatherings to stop amid concerns over the spread of the virus.

This means that the festival's capacity has been cut in half from previous new years' celebrations.

However, there will be a further 10,000 tickets sold for the Concert in the Gardens below Edinburgh Castle. These tickets are currently not on sale.

The event will have a smaller capacity due to this being the first such event since Covid-19 restrictions ended.

In a statement on their website, the event organisers said: “We can’t wait to welcome people back to celebrate in Edinburgh at the home of Hogmanay.”

This year's Hogmanay is to have the usual New Years' events such as the Edinburgh street party which takes place in the capital's historic city centre.

There is also going to be a live DJ set where revellers can welcome 2023 to the sound of music.

In a collaboration with the wearable tech firm, Xylobands, partygoers will also be able to create their own light show using LED wristbands which change in sted with what the DJ is playing.

