Pop superstar Lewis Capaldi has announced his new album will be released in May next year, as well as huge shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen.
The 26-year-old shot to fame on the back of single 'Someone You Loved', which topped the charts in both Britain and the U.S and its parent album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which was a number one album on the UK chart.
Capaldi released the first single from his as-then-untitled album, 'Forget Me', in September and it remains in the top three on the UK singles chart.
Now he has announced that he's returning to touring on the back of new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will be released on May 19 next year.
Speaking about the new record he said: "I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself.
“The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”
Fans can expect to get a taste of the album when Capaldi plays at Aberdeen's P&J Arena on January 23 2023 before a show at Glasgow's OVO Hydro the following day.
He promised: "I'm ready, and so are the songs."
Lewis Capaldi 2023 tour dates:
JANUARY
Sat 14th Leeds, First Direct Arena
Mon 16th Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Wed 18th Manchester, AO Arena
Thu 19th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Sat 21st Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Mon 23 Aberdeen, P&J Live
Tue 24th Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Thu 26th Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Fri 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 29th Belfast, SSE Arena
Mon 30th Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY
Wed 1st Cardiff, International Arena
Thur 2nd Exeter, Westpoint Arena
Mon 13th Warsaw, Torwar - Poland
Tue 14th Vienna, Stadthalle - Austria
Thu 16th Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena - Germany
Fri 17th Prague, O2 Arena - Czech Republic
Sun 19th Hamburg, Barclays Arena - Germany
Tue 21st Frankfurt, Festhalle - Germany
Thu 23rd Antwerp, Sportpaleis - Belgium
Sat 25th Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - Netherlands
Sun 26th Paris, Accor Arena - France
Tue 28th Cologne, Lanxess Arena - Germany
MARCH
Thu 2nd Copenhagen, Royal Arena - Denmark
Fri 3rd Oslo, Spektrum - Norway
Sun 5th Stockholm, Avicii Arena - Sweden
Tue 7th Zurich, Hallenstadion - Switzerland
Wed 8th Milan, Mediolanum Forum - Italy
Fri 10th Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - Spain
Sat 11th Madrid, WiZink Center - Spain
Tue 14th Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle - Germany
Wed 15th Munich, Olympiahalle - Germany
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here