Pop superstar Lewis Capaldi has announced his new album will be released in May next year, as well as huge shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old shot to fame on the back of single 'Someone You Loved', which topped the charts in both Britain and the U.S and its parent album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which was a number one album on the UK chart.

Capaldi released the first single from his as-then-untitled album, 'Forget Me', in September and it remains in the top three on the UK singles chart.

Now he has announced that he's returning to touring on the back of new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will be released on May 19 next year.

The cover of Lewis Capaldi's new album

Speaking about the new record he said: "I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself.

“The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Fans can expect to get a taste of the album when Capaldi plays at Aberdeen's P&J Arena on January 23 2023 before a show at Glasgow's OVO Hydro the following day.

He promised: "I'm ready, and so are the songs."

Lewis Capaldi 2023 tour dates:

JANUARY

Sat 14th          Leeds, First Direct Arena
Mon 16th          Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Wed 18th           Manchester, AO Arena
Thu 19th          Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Sat 21st             Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Mon 23          Aberdeen, P&J Live
Tue 24th          Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Thu 26th          Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Fri 27th          Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 29th           Belfast, SSE Arena
Mon 30th          Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY

 Wed 1st          Cardiff, International Arena
Thur 2nd          Exeter, Westpoint Arena
Mon 13th          Warsaw, Torwar - Poland
Tue 14th          Vienna, Stadthalle - Austria
Thu 16th          Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena - Germany
Fri 17th          Prague, O2 Arena - Czech Republic
Sun 19th          Hamburg, Barclays Arena - Germany
Tue 21st          Frankfurt, Festhalle - Germany
Thu 23rd          Antwerp, Sportpaleis - Belgium
Sat 25th          Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - Netherlands
Sun 26th          Paris, Accor Arena - France
Tue 28th          Cologne, Lanxess Arena - Germany

MARCH

Thu 2nd          Copenhagen, Royal Arena - Denmark
Fri 3rd          Oslo, Spektrum - Norway
Sun 5th          Stockholm, Avicii Arena - Sweden
Tue 7th           Zurich, Hallenstadion - Switzerland
Wed 8th          Milan, Mediolanum Forum - Italy
Fri 10th          Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - Spain
Sat 11th          Madrid, WiZink Center - Spain
Tue 14th          Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle - Germany
Wed 15th          Munich, Olympiahalle - Germany