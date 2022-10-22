‘I’VE broken into nearly every private garden in Edinburgh.” This is the first thing the New Yorker cartoonist tells me. “You know all those private gardens around the New Town? I’m trying to do all of them.” He is a 34-year-old man with a beard and an accent that is more Lancashire than Brooklyn or Queens.

“The last time I did it I was sat on one of the lovely ornate benches in the lovely landscaped gardens thinking, ‘Why am I doing this?’”

Sitting in the cafe in the Fruitmarket Gallery in his adopted home city he is smiling at the memory. “I just love that feeling of jumping over a fence. You remember when you were a kid and you boot the ball into someone else’s garden instead of knocking on the door and going, ‘Can I have my ball back?’ You sneak in and scamper across somebody’s lawn. It’s that exact feeling. I love it.”

How can we twist this story to fit today’s narrative? Well, maybe it tells ,us something about Will McPhail’s amused, anarchic approach to life, one that feeds into the cartoons that have made his name.

Every day McPhail goes for a walk around Edinburgh looking for inspiration. He finds it in coffee shops, in passing pigeons, in private gardens. And he finds it in the people he sees on the streets, in the clothes they wear and the way they drink their coffee. And then he goes back to his one-bedroom flat in the city and tries to turn it all into single-panel jokes that, if he is lucky, will be printed by that most august of magazines, the New Yorker, 3,000-plus miles away.

He has a pretty good success rate, as his new book, Love & Vermin, illustrates. McPhail has been a contributor to the New Yorker since 2014 and his cartoons have been loved by the likes of Friends star Jennifer Aniston, Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane and even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat member of Congress for New York’s 14th district.

McPhail’s humour is urban and urbane with a sly eye for the absurd and sometimes, yes, the deeply silly, which is complemented by his stylish, expressive drawing style. He can eke comedy out of how a person stands or sits. And what big eyes they’ve got.

“When I started I was doing dot eyes and from there they have expanded and expanded,” he admits. “Do you know what it is? I got so into perfecting the minutiae of facial expressions and emotions and trying to convey the most complex emotions with eyelids and eyebrows. The bigger the eyes, the easier it got for me to do that and the more scope I had to get different emotions.

“The one that always pops into my head is a rejected cartoon of a guy catching a fish because he wanted to hang out with somebody. He wanted to hang out with the fish. The loneliness is right the way through it. So, I was trying to make the fish look sorry for the guy who caught him and angry at the fact that he had been caught.”

Ah yes, loneliness. Social connection and disconnection is a common theme in his work. In one cartoon a man lies in bed alone. “Quit hogging the sheets, loveless void!” he cries. His first graphic novel, entitled In, explored this in much greater, at times heartbreaking, detail last year.

Perhaps such subject matter is inevitable when you’ve chosen a job that in some ways couldn’t be more disconnected, one which sees you sitting down at a desk from nine to five drawing. “Yeah, you’re right,” McPhail concedes. “I’ve unintentionally put myself in a position where I have to observe rather than participate.”

Define your sense of humour, Will? “Oh God, how do I do that? The stuff that genuinely makes me laugh … I guess it’s absurdity. It’s something that makes me laugh for a reason I can’t quite understand myself. That’s what I’m always chasing. I can’t explain to people why it is funny. It just makes me laugh. A little bit of absurdity mixed with some traditional elements in terms of the art.”

How do you know when it works? “It makes me laugh. I do a lot of pigeons and rats and vermin. I don’t know why, really. My cousin had a rat growing up, but I don’t think that’s part of it.”

A city thing perhaps? “I think it’s more the fact they turn my stomach and creep me out at the same time and I always feel sorry for them. I always think that’s quite a good balance for a joke. The worrying thing with the pigeons and the vermin is that I often find myself looking at the cartoons afterwards and they’re my most intimate thoughts coming out of the face of a pigeon or a rat. I always find myself channelling it through vermin. I don’t know how healthy that is.”

McPhail grew up in Chorley, Lancashire, the son of a single mother who worked in the NHS and specialised in facial prosthetics. “So, if your nose gets bitten off by a dog she makes you a fake nose. I grew up with a fridge full of silicon nipples. I still don’t know why they were in the fridge.”

After a miserable experience studying art at college he moved to Glasgow to do a zoology degree. “I was academically checked out a year or so in. I did OK, but I just learned to pass the exams. My heart wasn’t in it. Eventually after second year I started submitting cartoons to Private Eye and I was getting published and that was helping me pay through university.”

The New Yorker is the holy grail for cartoonists. Can he remember the first cartoon that the magazine accepted? “Terrible cartoon. I wouldn’t do it now. In those early days I was trying to do the New Yorker voice which now I don’t do; I just try to do what makes me laugh.

“It was this therapist – I haven’t done a single therapist cartoon since – but it was a therapist’s office with a sign saying ‘Therapist’. And it was four people in a car pulling up as if they were going to rob the therapists with balaclavas on and guns and they were saying, ‘Right we get in, we get help, we get out.’

“That was the caption and I remember writing it and thinking – that’s good enough, but it’s not making me laugh. But it got in.

“When it got in I was so diabolically proud. I was on the train back from Manchester to Chorley and I saw a guy reading the New Yorker. It never happens. And I missed my stop so I could see him look at my cartoon.”

And then he turned the page. “That’s exactly what he did.”

Readers pay attention now. Hence all those celebrity fans. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) retweeted one of his cartoons that showed a young woman sitting in front of a panel of men, being asked: “Describe what you can bring to this company.”

“Oh look,” AOC tweeted. “Someone took a photo of what my life is like debating Republicans in committee each week.”

It’s not an afterlife McPhail necessarily relishes for his work. “Whenever that happens it doesn’t feel like it’s me touching those people. In fact, it makes me resent the cartoon a little bit. The AOC one and the Jennifer Aniston one, they happened during the pandemic so I was trapped in my bedroom and couldn’t leave. And my work was out there gallivanting around with these stars and seeing everybody. It made me so angry.

“Also, there’s this weird thing that happens when a celebrity shares a cartoon. It’s great. I love that anybody likes a cartoon. But when a famous person likes it I’ll get texts saying, ‘Did you see thingy sharing your cartoon?’ ‘Yeah, what did you think of the cartoon?’ ‘Ah, I can’t actually remember what it was.’ They just saw the famous person’s name. It robs it of its identity.”

Not to worry. There will be another cartoon along in a week or so.

“I come from a family of hard workers, grafters. I’ve wrestled with how I can represent that in my job, which is essentially sitting at a desk with a pencil.

“And I’ve realised my version of hard work is to put the hours in, chain myself to a desk and not leave until something happens.

“I’m pretty good at doing that, sitting in front of a blank piece of paper waiting for my sense of humour to show up.”

Love & Vermin by Will McPhail is published by Sceptre, £18.99