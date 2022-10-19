WE’D like to clarify a number of points in response to Dave Morris’s article criticising NatureScot's management of Kinloch Castle and the Isle of Rum ("We need action, not words, on the future of Rum", The Herald October 14).

Our priority, as Scotland’s nature agency, is to protect and conserve Scotland’s nature. That is where we must focus our resources. Our predecessor, the Nature Conservancy Council, purchased the Island of Rum in 1957 as a national nature reserve, including Kinloch Castle. We recognise that Rum is a very special place, but we no longer have any use for the castle and we feel it could now contribute to the community as a whole and to the economic prosperity of the island.

Jeremy Hosking’s offer to buy the castle sets out a sustainable future for Kinloch Castle. It will provide employment opportunities, boost the island shop and other island businesses and be a real catalyst for both an increased population and greater prosperity.

It is not accurate that Mr Hosking hasn’t had direct contact with the local community. In fact, Mr Hosking met with community representatives in the castle on July 16. As well, there has been regular engagement between community representatives, Mr Hosking’s representatives and NatureScot.

Mr Morris also asserts there are too many deer and overgrazing causing a lack of tree cover and shrub regeneration on the island. However, the designated Natura habitats on Rum are made up of open ground heaths, bog and grassland; woodland is not a designated feature. In addition, Rum has played an important role in ground-breaking research to understand deer and habitat interactions.

We have been managing our land to demonstrate the values of nature restoration and enjoyment of nature for decades on Rum, and we are committed to ensuring that it can adapt and respond to the nature and climate crisis. Our priority is always the urgent action needed to restore Scotland’s nature.

Robbie Kernahan, Director of Green Economy, NatureScot, Inverness

Nuclear and coal must be options

IN 2012 the United Arab Emirates began building four nuclear power stations. They commissioned a Korean firm to do it at a cost of £17 billion at the time. Three are currently generating electricity and the fourth should start this year. They will produce 5.38GW, which is comparable to the UK's nuclear capacity of 5.9GW.

The UK has led the way on wind farms with £35bn for onshore and £19bn for offshore. Over the past year the weekly average for wind generation has been as low as 1.62GW and as high as 12.38GW, with an average near 6GW. The intermittency has been made up by gas.

A lot of money has been invested in green projects but the average energy bill alongside the required bail-outs show that the promised reductions in energy costs have not been achieved. We need to improve our base load generation and fast. It will require nuclear power and it may even require more coal power to get us there. When the country is warned that black-outs may occur then all options have to be on the table.

Tom Walker, Loanhead

The truth about our power grid

YOU are to be congratulated for seeking out the assessment by Paul Sheerin, a professional engineer and Chief Executive of Scottish Engineering of the increasingly problematic reality of the present UK energy system ("Bad news does not get any better with age, so talk soon", The Herald, October 17).

This was a serious and commendable initiative by your newspaper to seek the truth for your readership regarding the increasing fragility of our power grid.

Compare this professional, clinical commentary with the wind and solar fantasy narrative of the non-engineering community frequently given unbridled scope in our national press to run technically unverified articles written by technically unqualified contributors to influence public opinion.

How the UK arrived at where we find ourselves since unregulated privatisation 30 years ago is a national tragedy – one that many in the engineering profession have predicted for years.

DB Watson, Cumbernauld

Heat or eat for families

I'VE never wanted to see companies or services nationalised but I changed my mind today when I received from my power supplier a financial estimate for forthcoming gas and electricity which I will soon need.

My electricity is to rise by 203 per cent and my gas by a staggering 334%.

I'm elderly and retired but I think I can just about pay such a sudden rise in costs .... if I batten down the hatches.

My heart, however, goes out to young families starting out in life: how can they possibly afford a mortgage, pay off a family car or go on an annual holiday while facing increased costs on the above scale?

It really will be a "heat or eat" problem for them. Stand by for a rise in the national crime rate.

I'm also taken aback that the document I received from the electricity company makes no reference to the reason behind those two staggering price increases.

Archibald A Lawrie, Kingskettle, Fife

The scandal of GP appointments

WHEN is an appointment not an appointment? Apparently when it involves so-called "telephone appointments" with GPs. As if it were not bad enough being told the first telephone appointment (for when the doctor will phone me) was three weeks away, I was amazed that the receptionist could not give me even a rough estimate of the time (not even morning or afternoon). How can this be classed as an "appointment"?

As I am working, how am I expected to arrange cover so I can take the call, when I have no idea of the time? Is there any other profession can get away with this nonsense for so long after the lockdown has ended?

M Carr, Glasgow

Parliamentary motions

I GUESS the similarity between Thelma Edwards' posturing pigeons (Letters, October 18) and the dysfunctional mob at Westminster doesn’t just stop at drinking, confrontation, fighting and squabbling.

In Mrs Edward’s wee garden the excrement hits the bird-bath – in Westminster it hits the fan.

Ordure, ordure!

R Russell Smith, Largs

Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submissions.