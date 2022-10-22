The Negroni cocktail has seen a bit of a renaissance thanks to a recent TikTok craze, with a new generation discovering it. Here is my pick of the best places to enjoy one...
Hey Palu, Edinburgh
Hey Palu on Bread Street, located in the heart of Edinburgh, serves modern Italian drinks and provides an all-around cocktail bar experience. The Aperitive section includes the usual suspects, such as the Gin Martini and the Negroni, as well as some surprises, such as the White Strawberry Negroni.
However, because this is a specialised Italian cocktail bar, expect high-quality vermouths to alter the classics!
IG: @heypalu
Dakota Hotel, Glasgow
The Negroni Bar, in the Dakota Glasgow Library Bar, has its own in house mixology team who will be blending Negronis using their own bespoke 3 litre barrel. The barrel, made by Campari, ages on the bar allowing the Dakota team the option to bottle or serve aged Negroni‘s straight from the barrel.
IG: @dakotahotelsuk
Lamplighters at Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh
Lamplighters rooftop bar in Edinburgh is a sophisticated spot for cocktail connoisseurs and social butterflies alike, perched high above street level, where Georgian statues watch over the city.
Unfortunately, it is only open to the venue's private members, which is a pity because it is a stunning venue and rooftop bar that is rarely crowded and relatively unknown to cocktail lovers in the capital.
IG: @gleneaglestownhouse
Ciao at Rico's, Edinburgh
A new Cicchetti & cocktail bar will bring Tuscan flavours to Edinburgh's New Town next month. From early November, Ciao, a stand-alone cicchetti & cocktail bar within the chic Rico's Ristorante on North Castle Street, will look to celebrate Italy's iconic cocktail with a full negroni list with a variety to choose from as well as Italy's more informal dining style with Cicchetti served all day with an affordable lunch menu.
IG: @ciaoatricos
PHIL MACHUGH
Founder
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
