A 23-year-old has spoken about being battered by waves in the Mull of Kintyre after becoming the first woman to swim the length of Britain.

Jasmine Harrison made it to John O'Groats on Tuesday having set off from Land's End 110 days previously, and experienced some rough conditions as she made her way up the wedts coast of Scotland.

She said: “There were some points where the weather was horrendous and it seemed like it wasn’t going to get any better, and I just thought we’re not going to get to the finish line if it stays like this.

“The worst was when we were swimming up to Mull of Kintyre. The waves were 20ft, they were massive – and there were gusts of 25 knots.

“But I wasn’t thinking of giving up at all – it was that I might be forced to give up at some point.

"When we were level with Northern Ireland, we got up to do a swim at 3.00 am and there was just fork lightening hitting not that far away.

SWNS (Image: SWNS)

“And when we were heading up to the Mull of Kintyre, that was really rough. The waves were just crashing straight over me and literally washing straight through my wetsuit.

"They would take me back quite a long way because they were coming at me rather than helping me. I couldn’t even try and surf them.”

The endurance athlete is the second fastest person ever to complete the crossing, behind Ross Edgley, who took 62 days, but in front of Sean Conway, who took 135.

The swimming instructor, who became the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic last year, was forced to wear a padded balaclava after being stung up to 15 times by jellyfish, including two “memorable” strikes to the face.

Jamine recalled: “It’s not just the sting that hurts, it’s that it gets worse over 24 hours, and it basically just spreads up my legs and arms. It's so itchy that I really don’t sleep.

“It was a lot less after I started wearing gloves and socks, but before that, I was stung probably ten or 15 times.

"I took two to the face, they’re memorable. That’s when I got the mask on.

SWNS (Image: SWNS)

"I had a Minke whale literally swim with me for most of it, and it would literally rise five metres away, which was just incredible.

“I also had a lot of dolphins at the beginning, and they were literally swimming under me, so close I could touch them.”

"The whales are scary but so exciting - and distracting as I needed to keep swimming.”

Jasmine spent every night of her challenge aboard her 40ft yacht with five interchanging crew, surviving off a diet of “chocolate, sandwiches, and tinned meat”.

And while she managed to cover 28km a day during her peak, she said the toughest aspect of her trip was her punishing hourly schedule, which was dictated by the tides.

She said: "The most challenging part is having to continuously swim for five hours and then get a couple of hours sleep and then swim again in the evening.

“I can’t rest when I’m swimming, because as soon as I stop for longer five minutes to catch my breath, the cold gets to me and then I won’t be able to carry on because I’m freezing.”

Sean Conway, then 32, became the first person to swim the length of Great Britain in 2013 - partly because it was thought impossible and partly to raise money for charity War Child.

Speaking after completing the challenge he had similar complaints: "The weather's been quite tough – big winds and big waves have slowed my progress a bit.

"Getting stung by jellyfish is quite tough. I've had to grow a ridiculous beard to shield my face and had to cover up with loads of Vaseline because every now and again I'd take a stroke and get a jellyfish right in the face and I don't know who gets more of a fright, me or it.

"We've lost kayaks at sea, rigs at sea and our boat has taken a bit of a hammering; we all took a bit of a hammering. The sea can be a nasty place."

Jasmine said her own epic journey had left her “more toned”, but admitted that her body, and especially her shoulders, constantly ached from the hard work.