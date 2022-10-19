HELEN McArdle highlights the issue of malnutrition among older members of the community ("Over-65s at 'risk of malnutrition’ warning as cost of living soars", The Herald, October 17). One of the reasons for this is, as stated, the rising cost of living affecting those on limited incomes, faced with rising costs of heating their home along with increases in the price of basic food items. Surely a further example of the widening gap in wealth distribution, an issue not confined to the UK, but seen in so many countries worldwide.

Malnutrition among the elderly is, however, nothing new, and is often associated with those living on their own, suffering from loneliness and a loss of interest in food. In my days as community pharmacist, I was sometimes asked about "tonic wines" when it was clear that what was required was good nutrition.

A sympathetic listening ear provided by the family GP (remember the description?) with a suggestion of ideas for menus, sometimes supplemented by a prescription for a "tonic" with a slightly bitter taste to be taken half an hour before meals to stimulate the appetite was an effective way of addressing the issue.

Good and kindly neighbours, who recognise the need to respect the privacy of their neighbours, are still around and their value should not be underestimated.

Malnutrition has many causes and, for that reason, requires to be tackled in different ways, politically, economically, and socially.

Malcolm Allan, Bishopbriggs.

SCOTLAND COULD NOT LEAVE THE GRID

IAIN McIntyre (Letters, October 15) presents a biased and distorted view of the UK's electricity generation system.

Our system is managed by the National Grid/ESO (NG) and as the name indicates, it is a national system. The NG is mandated to provide a stable and 100 per cent reliable electricity supply at the lowest overall cost utilising many generating sources spread around the country – and abroad via interconnectors. Trying to set different prices in different parts of the country depending on local generating technologies, as Mr McIntyre proposes, would be fraught with major difficulties, particularly on security and reliability of supply.

If, as I suspect he is hinting, Scotland were to be decoupled from the NG, and relying on Mr McIntyre's claimed 81% of "cheap renewable sources", Scotland would have to endure prolonged and frequent blackouts when the wind isn't blowing and solar is not generating at nights.

Neither would our electricity be cheap, as claimed, since the huge renewable subsidy costs and constraint payments would have to be borne by Scottish bill payers alone rather than shared across the whole UK as at present.

GM Lindsay, Kinross.

• CAN I assume the letters (October 17) from Aileen Jackson and Geoff Moore were intentionally placed together? If so, very clever.

Perhaps Mr Moore should have mentioned wind turbines in his exclusion month. Very seldom mentioned, if indeed ever, is the fact that they require oil to function. I often wonder why that is?

Dan Edgar, Rothesay.

WHAT WILL TAKE TO FIX A83?

WHILE I applaud Alan Simpson for his determination to continue to highlight the long-standing problems with the Rest and be Thankful ("Why we doggedly report the problems on A83", The Herald, October 15), I fear that it will take an incident, such as a coachload of American tourists being swept to their deaths in a landslip, before the inept clowns in Holyrood get the finger out and do something to permanently rectify the unacceptable situation.

It's ironic that it was the Redcoat General Wade who was responsible for the SNP's "get out of jail" card – the Old Military Road, inadequate as it is.

Brian Johnston, Torrance.

HOW TO FIX ROYAL MAIL

IN a delivery market that has more than doubled since 2019, it is incredible that Royal Mail is losing money and seeking to reduce staff ("Royal Mail redundancy announcement leaves union furious", heraldscotland, October 14). Although this fine postal service has suffered from not charging enough in the past, its letter delivery business has at the same time been protected from private deliverers by legislation preventing them from charging less than £1 per item.

At the same time, Parcelforce has had a competitive advantage by not having to charge VAT, making its prices 20 per cent cheaper for those unable to reclaim it.

The conclusion is that management failure to grasp market opportunities is the reason for its problems, plus inflexible working hours for delivery staff.

A simple realignment of priorities and working practices in a changed market would restore the position and save this huge national asset from strikes and failure.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinross.

SHOULD THE KING GO FOURTH?

I SUPPOSE it is inevitable that someone will eventually ask the question, so I thought I might as well get on with it. Should our current monarch now be crowned as King Charles IV? This is on the basis that a certain Charles Edward Louis John Sylvester Maria Casimir Stuart, Bonnie Prince Charlie, was considered by many to be King Charles III; as the eldest grandson of King James II & VII and eldest son of the "King over the Water", James III and VIII. Answers on a postcard please.

DH Telford, Fairlie.

CALL FOR HARRY

ALLAN C Steele (Letters, October 15) recalls dance-band king Harry Margolis. I remember seeing his car. It was a Volvo with personalised plates and a telephone mounted on the dashboard, on old-fashioned affair with a handset and dial. This was 60-odd years ago.

Iain Ferguson, Prestwick.

FASCINATED BY A BRUISER

HE spends a lot of his day drinking and fighting. He appears on the scene ready for trouble and can be a nasty piece of work, but I enjoy his company and am amused by the posturing and "big man" attitude. The trouble is that his opponent looks exactly like him so half the time I can't tell who is who and who I am supporting.

Two wood pigeons, landing on the bird-bath in the wee garden below my window, look very alike to me but remain much more interesting than the lot fighting and squabbling in Westminster.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso.