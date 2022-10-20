ARCHBISHOP Leo Cushley warns that MSP Liam McArthur’s proposed assisted dying legislation would “profoundly affect how we treat those who are suffering and how we care for those who are dying” ("Senior figure in Catholic Church calls on members to oppose euthanasia bill”, The Herald, October 18). I assume the “we” he refers to are those doing the treating and caring but not those doing the suffering and dying.

I don’t doubt that most care workers would oppose legally assisted dying, but I know that some do not. Equally, while many of those suffering incurably in the face of death are no doubt thankful for palliation, I feel sure that many more would also welcome the option to exercise some degree of free choice in the manner of their death.

The Archbishop also predicts that an assisted dying law would send the message that, in circumstances involving severe physical or mental suffering, a life can be considered no longer worth living – a message he asserts is wrong. After a massively debilitating stroke, my brother spent his final three miserable and agonising years insisting that his life was no longer worth living. Because I could not know how he felt, I would never have been so presumptuous as to tell him he was wrong. Presumably the Archbishop would have had no such qualms.

We are all allowed, and expected, to make many far-reaching decisions about our lives. Why not allow us the option to do the same about our deaths?

Iain Stuart, Glasgow

• IT is unfortunate that Archbishop Leo Cushley thinks that he or the Catholic Church has the right to moralise on “the value our society places on human life”.

I am sure he will have read the history of the church and must know that the same church that he suggests is best placed to protect values was burning witches a few years ago. I am not medically qualified but I suspect that in most cases they were not in any insufferable pain before being labelled as witches and were not about to die in the next few months of an incurable and painful illness.

I also suspect that they suffered excruciating pain as the flames started to strip them of their skin.

Even now religion throughout the world inflicts pain and suffering as it tries to impose its moral values on those who don’t adhere to its beliefs.

Neither Archbishop Cushley nor any church has the moral authority to deprive me or anyone else who is dying and in excruciating pain the right to seek relief through assisted dying.

Perhaps if he read the Assisted Dying Bill he would see that it will not be available to physically or mentally disabled people, only to people who are terminally ill and about to die.

Palliative care does not have the perfect solution for everyone, so for those in that situation, assisted dying is the humane option.

Iain McIntyre, Sauchie

Glue traps must be banned

I WAS very interested in your article on pest control ("Poison resistance and Brexit fuelling big rise in vermin across Scotland", The Herald, October 18), especially the British Pest Control Association's statement that it is concerned that animals are killed in a humane way. I am happy that pest controllers are animal lovers.

I consider that glue traps should be banned, as more than 20 years ago, when I was working in animal rescue, I came across a beautiful cat which had fur and flesh missing along one flank. It had evidently been caught in a glue trap and had gnawed off its own flesh to escape. We took it to the vet, but it could not be saved and had to be destroyed. I do not know how long this poor creature had suffered after being caught in the trap, it came to our feeding station for stray cats for about a week before we could catch it to take it to the vet.

Ban these traps.

Margaret Forbes, Kilmacolm

King will do the right thing

I NOTE Ian W Thomson’s Coronation flummery argument (Letters, October 17). In my view the flummery draws in tourists worldwide, bringing with them a boost to the economy.

A greatly reduced ceremony does appear to be on the cards, however; with Charles as defender of faiths, perhaps. Our late Queen’s maxim was “going with the flow”; Charles will be well-advised, I believe. Witness today’s varied cultures compared to those of 1953.

We do live in a more diverse and accepting society than in 1953; the new King seems well aware of this.

Brian D Henderson, Glasgow

A fireworks show for Glasgow

YOU state that Glasgow will not be holding a free fireworks display ("UK cities cancelling Bonfire Night firework displays over cost-of-living crisis", The Herald, October 19). Glasgow City Council will be holding a free firework event ­– the Drumchapel and West Winter Festival in Drumchapel Park on November 5. There will be music and fireworks. The Glasgow event not going ahead was due to be held on Glasgow Green.

Eric Flack, Glasgow

All roads lead to London

I WAS reading the BBC news report tonight on its website about the removal of two protestors from the Dartford bridge. At the end of the report I was invited to respond to the question “How has the Dartford Crossing closure affected you today?”

As I live some 442 miles (according to the AA) miles from this bridge and had not left home for two days, I was a bit flummoxed as to how to respond.

Except to note that perhaps the BBC think that anything which happens in London affects the whole of the country? Surely that cannot be.

Alastair Clark, Stranraer

Mucking about

YOUR recent article (“We need action, not words, on the future of Rum”, The Herald October 14) and the letter from Robbie Kernahan (Letters, October 19) alerted me to a change in the spelling of the name of the island of Rum. I have always known the island, opposed to the drink, as being “Rhum”. I just hope that the neighbouring island of Eigg retains its “I”.

Sandy Gemmill, Edinburgh

