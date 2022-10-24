It’s rare for me to be tempted to write about one company but there’s a hidden Scottish success story that I don’t think will stay hidden for too much longer and it’s called Glenallachie.

I recently had what can only be described as the privilege of tasting their 30-year-old – which I have to say is an undiscovered legend, folks. Three decades of slow maturation in a mix of casks including the fabulously rich PX have created a complex rich malt with Christmas cake aromas, figs and layer after layer of complex flavours. If you are lucky enough to find one then break the bank, or sell a kidney because this is the stuff of dreams.