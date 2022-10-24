It’s rare for me to be tempted to write about one company but there’s a hidden Scottish success story that I don’t think will stay hidden for too much longer and it’s called Glenallachie.

I recently had what can only be described as the privilege of tasting their 30-year-old – which I have to say is an undiscovered legend, folks. Three decades of slow maturation in a mix of casks including the fabulously rich PX have created a complex rich malt with Christmas cake aromas, figs and layer after layer of complex flavours. If you are lucky enough to find one then break the bank, or sell a kidney because this is the stuff of dreams.

Billy Walker the master distiller has worked in the background to slowly transform what was always an accomplished distillery, as can be attested by their past produce, into a totally world-class one with a uniquely eclectic outlook – and it’s being noticed. Their expressions are all so different that you can’t really say: “I’ll skip the 12- and just have the 15-year-old.” Yes, Glenallachie is rapidly on the way to becoming a national treasure.

Glenallachie eight-year-old

What an incredible nose for an eight-year-old, with butterscotch and honey in abundance. The palate is like a cross between a rich Christmas cake and sticky toffee pudding and the finish is sweet and memorable. Absolutely stunning

Royal Mile Whiskies £42.50

Glenallachie 15-year-old

Wow, what a nose. It’s overflowing with sweet spices and vanilla with more of the same on the palate along with an interesting layer of fruits. It doesn’t stop giving, to be honest.

Whisky shop.com £67