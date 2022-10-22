Plastic – Remaking our World
29 October-5 February. Entry from £6. V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
Plastic has shaped our daily lives like no other material. From packing to footwear, household goods to furniture. Today, the dramatic consequences of the plastic boom have become obvious. This exhibition features prototypes, new technologies and cutting-edge materials as well as displays from collections of the V&A and all over the world.
https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee
The Royal Photographic Society: Scottish Annual Exhibition
22-31 October. Entry free. Skypark, 8 Elliot Place, Glasgow, G3 8EP.
The Royal Photographic Society embraces all forms of photographic practice and is open to anyone with an interest in photography. This exhibition includes work from 35 of the society’s members. It captures all walks of life through a lens during a period when travel was limited.
https://rps.org/regions/scotland/scottish-2022-annual-exhibition
Northern Flights – A View from Shetland
22 October-13 November. Entry free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterston House, Aberlady, EH32 0PY.
This new exhibition from the Scottish Ornithologists Club, right, presents the work of two artists who have made Shetland their home. Both Paul Bloomer and Howard Towll are deeply informed by their environment and their work is inspired by landscapes, wildlife and ever-changing light of Shetland.
https://www.the-soc.org.uk
Galoshans Festival: Arts and Heritage Exhibition
24-29 October. Entry free. RIG Arts, Studio 7, Tobacco Warehouse, Clarence Street, Greenock, PA15 1LR.
Explore an exhibition of work from RIG Arts projects, Recycle Upcycle; Open Studios and Lee Jeans Sit In. Visitors can discover a variety of works from upcycled materials to sculpture and ceramics, and others focusing on the famous 1981workers’ sit-in.
https://www.galoshansfestival.com
Balfron Radicals Exhibition
22-29 October. Entry free. Balfron Library, 71 Buchanan Street, Balfron.
Postponed from the bicentenary in 2020, this exhibition traces the rise and demise of the 1820 Radical Insurrection in and around Balfron. It follows events from the Insurrection’s precursor in Manchester, the 1819 Peterloo Massacre.
http://www.balfronheritage.org.uk/events
Cathcart Model Railway Exhibition
29-30 October. Entry from £6. Pollokshaws Burgh Hall, 2025 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G43 1NE.
The annual Cathcart model railway exhibition returns to Pollokshaws Burgh Hall this month. Visitors have the chance to operate some of the layouts on display. There are a host of exhibits for visitors to explore and learn more about model railways.
https://clydesidemrc.com
Abundance
22 October-5 November. Entry free. Project Ability, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.
Project Ability is hosting this new exhibition that features the work of artists Erin Keogh, Chandrakant Patel and Kathy Wilmott, below. All artists have significant bodies of work which are being shown on a larger scale for the first time in this exhibition. The show will tour to Manchester and London next year after its stint in Glasgow.
https://www.project-ability.co.uk/blog/abundance
Campbell, Peacock and Taylor Exhibition
22 and 23 October. Entry free. Gallowgate Artist Studios, 15 East Campbell Street, Glasgow, G1 5DT.
Gallowgate studios are hosting three exhibitions across its three exhibition spaces. Artists Mark Campbell, Craig Peacock and John Taylor are showing off their new work of drawings, paintings and stained glass.
http://waspsstudios.org.uk
Forever, and a Day
22-23 October. Entry free. SaltSpace, 98 Saltmarket, Glasgow, G1 5NF.
The debut exhibition of Thyme James, above, this exhibition plays with colour, mark-making and repeated imagery. Explore the importance of human relationships, social interaction and connectivity after numerous lockdowns and the subsequent isolation many people endured. James hopes to invoke a sense of relief and hope after troubling times.
https://www.saltspacecoop.co.uk/programme/’forever%2C-and-a-day’-by-thyme-james
Meeting of Moments by Hannah Benassi
22 October-4 November. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.
Travel is central to Benassi’s art, pictured left. While journeying, she absorbs as much information as possible to inform her painting. This exhibition is a new body of work by Benassi, and reflects on – among other things – conversations, rural landscapes, architectural details, light, colour, texture and form.
https://www.uprightgallery.com/now.html
Charlotte Cohen
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here