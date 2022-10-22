Plastic – Remaking our World

29 October-5 February. Entry from £6. V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

Plastic has shaped our daily lives like no other material. From packing to footwear, household goods to furniture. Today, the dramatic consequences of the plastic boom have become obvious. This exhibition features prototypes, new technologies and cutting-edge materials as well as displays from collections of the V&A and all over the world.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee

The Royal Photographic Society: Scottish Annual Exhibition

22-31 October. Entry free. Skypark, 8 Elliot Place, Glasgow, G3 8EP.

The Royal Photographic Society embraces all forms of photographic practice and is open to anyone with an interest in photography. This exhibition includes work from 35 of the society’s members. It captures all walks of life through a lens during a period when travel was limited.

https://rps.org/regions/scotland/scottish-2022-annual-exhibition

Northern Flights – A View from Shetland

22 October-13 November. Entry free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterston House, Aberlady, EH32 0PY.

This new exhibition from the Scottish Ornithologists Club, right, presents the work of two artists who have made Shetland their home. Both Paul Bloomer and Howard Towll are deeply informed by their environment and their work is inspired by landscapes, wildlife and ever-changing light of Shetland.

https://www.the-soc.org.uk

Galoshans Festival: Arts and Heritage Exhibition

24-29 October. Entry free. RIG Arts, Studio 7, Tobacco Warehouse, Clarence Street, Greenock, PA15 1LR.

Explore an exhibition of work from RIG Arts projects, Recycle Upcycle; Open Studios and Lee Jeans Sit In. Visitors can discover a variety of works from upcycled materials to sculpture and ceramics, and others focusing on the famous 1981workers’ sit-in.

https://www.galoshansfestival.com

Balfron Radicals Exhibition

22-29 October. Entry free. Balfron Library, 71 Buchanan Street, Balfron.

Postponed from the bicentenary in 2020, this exhibition traces the rise and demise of the 1820 Radical Insurrection in and around Balfron. It follows events from the Insurrection’s precursor in Manchester, the 1819 Peterloo Massacre.

http://www.balfronheritage.org.uk/events

Cathcart Model Railway Exhibition

29-30 October. Entry from £6. Pollokshaws Burgh Hall, 2025 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G43 1NE.

The annual Cathcart model railway exhibition returns to Pollokshaws Burgh Hall this month. Visitors have the chance to operate some of the layouts on display. There are a host of exhibits for visitors to explore and learn more about model railways.

https://clydesidemrc.com

Abundance

22 October-5 November. Entry free. Project Ability, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

Project Ability is hosting this new exhibition that features the work of artists Erin Keogh, Chandrakant Patel and Kathy Wilmott, below. All artists have significant bodies of work which are being shown on a larger scale for the first time in this exhibition. The show will tour to Manchester and London next year after its stint in Glasgow.

https://www.project-ability.co.uk/blog/abundance

Campbell, Peacock and Taylor Exhibition

22 and 23 October. Entry free. Gallowgate Artist Studios, 15 East Campbell Street, Glasgow, G1 5DT.

Gallowgate studios are hosting three exhibitions across its three exhibition spaces. Artists Mark Campbell, Craig Peacock and John Taylor are showing off their new work of drawings, paintings and stained glass.

http://waspsstudios.org.uk

Forever, and a Day

22-23 October. Entry free. SaltSpace, 98 Saltmarket, Glasgow, G1 5NF.

The debut exhibition of Thyme James, above, this exhibition plays with colour, mark-making and repeated imagery. Explore the importance of human relationships, social interaction and connectivity after numerous lockdowns and the subsequent isolation many people endured. James hopes to invoke a sense of relief and hope after troubling times.

https://www.saltspacecoop.co.uk/programme/’forever%2C-and-a-day’-by-thyme-james

Meeting of Moments by Hannah Benassi

22 October-4 November. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.

Travel is central to Benassi’s art, pictured left. While journeying, she absorbs as much information as possible to inform her painting. This exhibition is a new body of work by Benassi, and reflects on – among other things – conversations, rural landscapes, architectural details, light, colour, texture and form.

https://www.uprightgallery.com/now.html

