There has been much recent speculation about how next May’s coronation may be a simplified affair.

It is a reminder of a highlight of the coronation of 1953 when the Queen of Tonga delighted the crowds, as she rode through the rain-swept streets of London in an open carriage in the coronation parade.

James Aitchison captured the scene in the poem below in his 2020 collection Edges (Mica Press, £6.50).

THE OTHER QUEEN

In an open coach in summer rain

Salote, Queen of Tonga,

Smiled Hello, Hello with her open mouth

and waved, waved, waved a white-gloved hand.

She wore a long-stemmed flower in her hair.

Television then was the BBC,

a single channel in black and white and grey.

Rain sleeked the carriage horses:

colour-matched teams or six or four or two were in an equine hierarchy.

Queen Salote’s coach was a two-in-hand

near the end of the cavalcade.

Rain blurred the closed windows

of the golden eight-horse coach of the other queen.

The day she passed through London in the rain Salote, Polynesian matriarch, monarch of tiny islands and coral reefs, rejoiced in her best supporting-actress role, and in the crowd’s enjoyment of her joy.

Maps of empire began to change that day

from imperial blood-red to tawny green.