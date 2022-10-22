There has been much recent speculation about how next May’s coronation may be a simplified affair.
It is a reminder of a highlight of the coronation of 1953 when the Queen of Tonga delighted the crowds, as she rode through the rain-swept streets of London in an open carriage in the coronation parade.
James Aitchison captured the scene in the poem below in his 2020 collection Edges (Mica Press, £6.50).
LESLEY DUNCAN
THE OTHER QUEEN
In an open coach in summer rain
Salote, Queen of Tonga,
Smiled Hello, Hello with her open mouth
and waved, waved, waved a white-gloved hand.
She wore a long-stemmed flower in her hair.
Television then was the BBC,
a single channel in black and white and grey.
Rain sleeked the carriage horses:
colour-matched teams or six or four or two were in an equine hierarchy.
Queen Salote’s coach was a two-in-hand
near the end of the cavalcade.
Rain blurred the closed windows
of the golden eight-horse coach of the other queen.
The day she passed through London in the rain Salote, Polynesian matriarch, monarch of tiny islands and coral reefs, rejoiced in her best supporting-actress role, and in the crowd’s enjoyment of her joy.
Maps of empire began to change that day
from imperial blood-red to tawny green.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here